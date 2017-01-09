 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Global radiotherapy market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2024

Global Radiotherapy Market, By Therapy(IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy (LDR, HDR), Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (Linac, Proton Beam, Systemic Radio
 
 
PUNE, India - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Global radiotherapy market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2024 from USD 9.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.

By Therapy:

·         External beam radiotherapy

·         Internal beam radiotherapy

·         Systemic radiation therapy

By Product:

·         EBRT equipment

·         IBRT equipment

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.

Read more http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiotherapy-market/

Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:

·         CIVCO Medical Solutions

·         Brainlab AG

·         C. R. Bard Inc.

·         IsoRay Medical Inc.

·         Nordion Inc.

·         RaySearch Laboratories AB

·         PRECISIS AG

·         Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

·         Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.

·         Hitachi  Ltd.

·         Sumitomo Heavy Industries  Ltd.

·         Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

·         ProNova Solutions  LLC

·         ProTom International

