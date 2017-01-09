News By Tag
Global radiotherapy market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2024
Global Radiotherapy Market, By Therapy(IGRT, IMRT, VMAT, Tomotherapy, 3D CRT, Proton Beam, Stereotactic), Brachytherapy (LDR, HDR), Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (Linac, Proton Beam, Systemic Radio
The global radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.
By Therapy:
· External beam radiotherapy
· Internal beam radiotherapy
· Systemic radiation therapy
By Product:
· EBRT equipment
· IBRT equipment
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world.
Read more http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Radiotherapy Market:
· CIVCO Medical Solutions
· Brainlab AG
· C. R. Bard Inc.
· IsoRay Medical Inc.
· Nordion Inc.
· RaySearch Laboratories AB
· PRECISIS AG
· Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
· Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.
· Hitachi Ltd.
· Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
· ProNova Solutions LLC
· ProTom International
