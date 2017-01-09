Safeguard your Keyboard, Trackpad and I/O Ports from liquid damage with DryTop!!

drytop

Contact

Drytop

Marcellus D. Hunter (CEO)

***@purple4s.com DrytopMarcellus D. Hunter (CEO)

End

-- Have you ever spilled something liquid on your laptop? It can totally be devastating not to mention expensive and time consuming waiting on repairs... And thats if they can even repair the damage thats been caused.A practical solution to a common problem"DryTop" A water resist laptop sleeve for MacBooksLaptops computers are being made smaller and lighter to reflect the desire to carry them anywhere. With portability comes the risk your device can become subjected to unintended consequences. Statically, 60% of all laptop repairs are due to liquid damage, that's usually not covered by most laptop warranties. Some may argue, "my data is backed up to the cloud". To that we say, "yes your data is safe but, your device is still venerable to liquid damage expensive repairs, that can be very frustrating!Introducing DryTop! This flexible yet durable protector repels liquid substances that can potentially damage your laptop's internal components. The DryTop safeguards your device's keyboard, track pad, and component I/O ports. Yet, it does not impede on the cooling aspects of the laptop's operation or the tactical feel of your typing and browsing experience. We've engineered, designed, tested, and redesigned to produce our unique form-fitting product. And now, we have a utility and design patents to show for our hard work! With your help, we want all MacBook users to experience the peace of mind when you have a DryTop. We want to raise capital to create DryTop's specifically designed for all six current MacBook laptop computers. The funds we receive from your pledges will go towards purchasing six MacBooks for laser 3D scanning, CAD design, prototype tooling, finalizing production molds, and meeting minimum purchase orders. Spend less time being unproductive waiting for expensive repairs or recreating lost data. Safeguard your laptop while keeping your device looking newer, longer. Protect your investment with a DRYTOP. Stay productive!