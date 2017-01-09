 
News By Tag
* Payroll Software
* ezPaycheck
* Accounting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gainesville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109


Latest EzPaycheck 2017 Payroll Software Gives Businesses Insurance and 401K Deduction Features

The latest ezPaycheck payroll software is being offered with easy 401K and insurance deduction options. Test drive the software at www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
payroll_m
payroll_m
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Payroll Software
ezPaycheck
Accounting

Industry:
Business

Location:
Gainesville - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- DIY small business payroll software new edition is shipping with update tax tables and forms from halfpricesoft.com. With ezPaycheck payroll software, employers can calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks and print tax forms easily. The edition also includes new pre-tax and after-tax deduction  features to handle small businesses handle 401K, retirement plan, health insurance easily.

"New ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software allows for easy calculations for 401K and insurance payments to be handled. ezPaycheck makes small business payroll an easy job."  said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Features included in ezPaycheck 2017-

- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Supports  both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

- Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3

- Supports unlimited  accounts at no additional charge

- Supports network for multiple offices or computers

- Offers no cost live chat, email, and remote access for  customer support

- Supports differential pay rates within the company

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay  periods

-  Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Priced at $89 per computer, per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers can run it on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. New employers can download and test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.  The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.


To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
Tags:Payroll Software, ezPaycheck, Accounting
Industry:Business
Location:Gainesville - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
halfpricesoft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share