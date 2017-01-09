News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Latest EzPaycheck 2017 Payroll Software Gives Businesses Insurance and 401K Deduction Features
The latest ezPaycheck payroll software is being offered with easy 401K and insurance deduction options. Test drive the software at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"New ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software allows for easy calculations for 401K and insurance payments to be handled. ezPaycheck makes small business payroll an easy job." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Features included in ezPaycheck 2017-
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network for multiple offices or computers
- Offers no cost live chat, email, and remote access for customer support
- Supports differential pay rates within the company
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
Priced at $89 per computer, per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers can run it on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. New employers can download and test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse