January 2017





'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' set to delight attendees

Attendees of the upcoming 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event will receive a variety of information and enjoy lots of discount offers and goodies geared for Expecting Moms before, during and after their pregnancy
 
 
Babies
Babies
LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Expecting Moms will be able to get face-to-face with a variety of vendors who are ready to service to their special baby and pregnancy needs before, during and after the birth of their bundles of joy at the upcoming 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo 2017' event scheduled to be held from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Sat. April 22, 2017 at Babies R Us located in Lauderhill, Florida

Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby and family expo event along with giveaways and fun raffle prizes.


The event will allow Expecting Moms to participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations along with gaining access to numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies.

This event is family oriented affair with Free Admission for all attendees. Families are encouraged to bring the entire family so that all can be involved

Spend the day browsing through Babies R Us and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations, a diaper derby and allow attendees to engage in other festvities which will be included to make the event a worhtwhile one for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members

More event details available at www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator
(407) 272-7522
***@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Source:
Email:***@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com Email Verified
