35,000 New Real Estate License Requests for 2BLIKEu's New Real Estate System

Our goal is to create a new Eco-system for Real Estate costing between $250k and $5 million!

Charles Allen Jr.

917-584-0219

***@2blikeu.com Charles Allen Jr.917-584-0219

-- "By turning our overall system into the buyer, it permits us to create a single doorway not only for our members but for a Home Builder (D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup, KB Home or Meritage Homes Corp.) or Real Estate Agency (RE/MAX, Century 21, or Coldwell Banker) that's fortunate to obtain a 2BLKEu Real Estate License.When a Home Builder or Real Estate Agent place their property/listings in our system, not only can our members add their property to their Online Virtual Lifestyle (Building Global Awareness for the Property) but 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Team also gets access to the property. If 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Team finds value in the listing, a purchase request is instantly sent to the Real Estate Agent or Agency in a matter of seconds after posting. And with more than 600 Inspectors in our system we can get a house inspected in a matter of days. And if there are no Foundation or Structural Issues, we can close on a Property within 7-Days, with an all-Cash Offer!", said Bruce J. Weston, Vice President of Content for 2BLIKEu/Spinpenny."By increasing our internal price range to $5 million it will give us an opportunity to focus on 3 key categories: Low, Mid-range and High-end Properties. Price wise we intend to stay within the $250k to $5 million range, and we'll take a look at property costing more if it offers us value! But with more than 400 people out in the field Appraising Real Estate now, our goal is to have a Global (Virtual) Pricing Structure in place by the time we open up 2BLIKEu Real Estate System to non-members.As a whole, we are committed to giving a Home Builder and Real Estate Agency that we work with time to adjust to the speed at which our system moves and the amount inventory we will seek to obtain on a monthly basis! But make no mistake, 2BLIKEu Sales Team brings their battle scars to every deal they close on! So in those rare occasion where the Home Builder or Agency becomes the obstacle that prevents us from closing on a Property or a Community, we will make a direct offer to a Home Owner or direct our Community Sales to another Home Builder if we find value in the property in question. And when there are restrictions in place that prevent us from applying our "Motion System" to a particular transaction, we will let a Real Estate Agency that's already in our system represent us. Thus creating a secondary revenue stream for a real estate agency.We are positioning our Lifestyles system to take advantage of the changes that will take place in the Real Estate Industry over the next 10 years. And in order to meet the needs of our members no matter switch Real Estate (Floor Plan or Self Build, Module Home, New Build or Used Home) option they choose and let our Motion System drive our Promotional Partner Sales. By the time our competitors come to realize that "Sales is the New Technology" it will be too late! This is why 2BLIKEu is not only a more stable and reliable system, but it will create new revenue streams for a Home Builder and R.E. Agency.2BLIKEu new Real Estate System will give a Real Estate Agency an opportunity to make money even when 2BLIKEu or its Members decide not to buy their property! 2BLIKEu's Exclusive Virtual Leasing System will generate between $20,000.00 and $300,000.00 in revenues for a Real Estate Agency or Agent. We all know when a home sits on the market for 3 to 4 months what is going to happen, the Real Estate Agency or Agent is going to recommend a price reduction, but our system reacts in the opposite way! The longer the home sits in our system the more money a Real Estate Agency or Agent will make. In simple terms, our system allows a Real Estate Agency or Agent to recoup their upfront investment in promoting a Property, thus removing the pitfalls of losing a listing or just not being able to sell the property. 2BLIKEu's Exclusive Virtual Leasing System has an Internal Cap of $300,000.00. And we intend to limit the number of Leasing Options we extend to a Home Builder and Real Estate Agency that is new to our system.No one is doing what we are doing or have the manner to apply a revenue structure around their Online Real Estate Portal other than advertising. So we intend to stay focus on this industry and look for new ways to shape a $2 billion to $5 billion niche market that's exclusively tied into our Lifestyles System!", said Vince Charles Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Designer of 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Network.