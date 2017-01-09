News By Tag
Doctors and Dentists vacancies in Dubai and United Arab Emirates
Dr. Hanna focuses on Healthcare recruitment and provides highly qualified candidates to the Medical Industry through his extensive network in 15 countries.
Vacancies:
1- General Dentists.
2- Dental Specialists:
3- Dermatologists.
4- Gastroenterologists.
5- Radiologists.
6- Female OBGYNE.
7- Endocrinologists.
8- Female Nurses (with UAE license).
9- Orthopedic Surgeons.
10- Neonatologists.
11- Healthcare Recruiters.
12- Business Development Recruiters.
and many more.
Please send your CV to ceo@aicmanagements.com
We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
With over 20 years of expertise and a strong background in recruitment, we promise a professional service, with personal guidance throughout the whole recruitment process.
--
Kind Regards,
Dr. George Hanna
DIRECTOR/ CONSULTANT
Senior Executive UAE Clients Account
Based in Dubai
DUBAI SILICON OASIS (HEAD OFFICE)
M: + 971551948934 (tel:+971%2055%
E: CEO@AICMANAGEMENTS.COM
"Headhunter of talent and
future leaders"
Contact
DR. GEORGE HANNA
0551948934
ceo@aicmanagements.com
End
