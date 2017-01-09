 
News By Tag
* Dubai
* Doctors
* Dentists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109


Doctors and Dentists vacancies in Dubai and United Arab Emirates

Dr. Hanna focuses on Healthcare recruitment and provides highly qualified candidates to the Medical Industry through his extensive network in 15 countries.
 
DUBAI, UAE - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Doctors and Dentists vacancies in Dubai and United Arab Emirates.

Vacancies:

1- General Dentists.

2- Dental Specialists: Endodontists, Pediatrics, Orthodontists, Oral Surgeons.

3- Dermatologists.

4- Gastroenterologists.

5- Radiologists.

6- Female OBGYNE.

7- Endocrinologists.

8- Female Nurses (with UAE license).

9- Orthopedic Surgeons.

10- Neonatologists.

11- Healthcare Recruiters.

12- Business Development Recruiters.

and many more.

Please send your CV to ceo@aicmanagements.com

Dr. Hanna focuses on Healthcare recruitment and provides highly qualified candidates to the Medical Industry through his extensive network in 15 countries.

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

With over 20 years of expertise and a strong background in recruitment, we promise a professional service, with personal guidance throughout the whole recruitment process.

AIC managements also provide recruitment to various clients in the Gulf and abroad. Dr. Hanna focuses on Healthcare recruitment and provides highly qualified candidates to the Medical Industry through his extensive network in 15 countries.

--

Kind Regards,

Dr. George Hanna
DIRECTOR/ CONSULTANT

Senior Executive UAE Clients Account
Based in Dubai

DUBAI SILICON OASIS (HEAD OFFICE)

M: + 971551948934 (tel:+971%2055%20194%208934)
E: CEO@AICMANAGEMENTS.COM

"Headhunter of talent and
  future leaders"

Contact
DR. GEORGE HANNA
0551948934
ceo@aicmanagements.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aicmanagements.com Email Verified
Tags:Dubai, Doctors, Dentists
Industry:Health
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AIC MANAGEMENTS PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share