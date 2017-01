beYOUteous To Exhibit Handcrafted Jewelry at the 2017 CONTINUUM West Palm Beach Arts

Founded by Lawrence Jean-Louis, a creative with a fondness for all things unique and handmade, the name beYOUteous is a play on both the phrase "be you" as well as the word "beauteous".

Contact

Lawrence Jean-Louis

***@hotmail.com Lawrence Jean-Louis

End

-- beYOUteous, the line of handcrafted beaded jewelry with the message of embracing individuality, feminine strength, and empowerment will showcase its jewelry in the 2017 CONTINUUM West Palm Beach Arts, the pop-up art fair in partnership with ArtPalmBeach and Art Synergy, taking place from January 18th — 28th at 700 Rosemary Avenue, Suite 120 (next to Anthropologie in CityPlace).Scheduled events for this year's CONTINUUM include: ArtPalmBeach VIP Night After Party (January 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center), Black Tie & Sneakers Fundraiser Gala (January 19), Celebrate the Artists Awards Ceremony w/ Live Painting (January 20), Young Masters of CONTINUUM WPB (January 21), Brunch & Lecture, Meet the Artists (January 22), Artists Lunch & Lecture, Meet the Curators (January 24), Quarter Auction Fundraiser (January 26), Music Night (January 27), Melange to Go Fashion Show & Body Painting (January 28).Founded by Lawrence Jean-Louis, a creative with a fondness for all things unique and handmade, the name beYOUteous is a play on both the phrase "be you" as well as the word "beauteous". Each piece is meticulously made to ensure that you'll enjoy them for years to come.Currently crowdfunding through iFundMWomen—a new KickStarter-like crowdfunding platform aimed to close the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, founded by Karen Cahn, the campaign is scheduled to run through February 15, 2017.In a world that constantly tries to imply that we, as individuals, are not enough... we invite you to rethink the narrative and regain your individuality. The underlying message is that it's okay to just be you — every perfectly imperfect inch of you. It's more than okay, in fact... it's preferable. "There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically herself."Shop online at https://www.beyouteous.com/