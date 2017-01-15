News By Tag
beYOUteous To Exhibit Handcrafted Jewelry at the 2017 CONTINUUM West Palm Beach Arts
Founded by Lawrence Jean-Louis, a creative with a fondness for all things unique and handmade, the name beYOUteous is a play on both the phrase "be you" as well as the word "beauteous".
Scheduled events for this year's CONTINUUM include: ArtPalmBeach VIP Night After Party (January 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center), Black Tie & Sneakers Fundraiser Gala (January 19), Celebrate the Artists Awards Ceremony w/ Live Painting (January 20), Young Masters of CONTINUUM WPB (January 21), Brunch & Lecture, Meet the Artists (January 22), Artists Lunch & Lecture, Meet the Curators (January 24), Quarter Auction Fundraiser (January 26), Music Night (January 27), Melange to Go Fashion Show & Body Painting (January 28).
Currently crowdfunding through iFundMWomen—
In a world that constantly tries to imply that we, as individuals, are not enough... we invite you to rethink the narrative and regain your individuality. The underlying message is that it's okay to just be you — every perfectly imperfect inch of you. It's more than okay, in fact... it's preferable. "There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically herself."
Shop online at https://www.beyouteous.com/
Lawrence Jean-Louis
