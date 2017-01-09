Country(s)
Folk Rocker CHRISTOPHER BEGGARS Releases Highly Anticipated EP
The "Sold Sideways EP" features stories of living broke, homeless and alone. On a real documented journey to the black heart of life, the soul and the American dream.
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dark folk rocker, Christopher "Beggars" Moulton and his band Beggars have partnered with LEGEND Recordings to release their debut "Sold Sideways EP"
"This release comprised from a real life tramatic past. Taking place living in cars, shelters, battling drug addiction and many nights alone. Leading to a strength and recovery of struggling to overcome in the unaccepting harsh reality of the world that surrounds us." Beggars said.
Stream the entire new release on Spotify:
as well: Apple Music, Amazon, Napster, TIDAL...
Moulton is no stranger to the spotlight. Having gained noteriety in the past with projects like The Cambiata and Vanityites from Portland,Maine. Often known for his out of control phrases and antics. Being banned from numerous local publications.
"This is the first collorabrative effort that our new label venture has to offer. There are so many more annoucnements on the horizon for this group and some other incredible talent." "It's time to bring quality music back to the people, and we're here to do it!" said Christopher Bianchi -VP of LEGEND Recordings.
The label, establishing in 2015, offers a home to unique up and coming talent. With worldwide distribution in place it looks to host a multitude of releases in the coming years.
You can find Christopher Beggars on the web at:
LEGEND Recordings:
