Sotheby's Int'l Relty | Brand Heritage | An Extraordinary Collaboration | Brand Marketing

An_ Extraordinary_ Connection

End

--The Sotheby's International Realty® brand harnesses the worldwide recognition and prestige of the Sotheby's name. Auctioneers since 1744 with a fine tradition of marketing theworld's most cherished possessions, Sotheby's is now an innovative global art business serving the most discerning clientele. Sotheby's International Realty benefits from this tradition and innovation through equity in the Sotheby's brand name and marketing collaboration.Properties represented by our network may also be featured on the Sotheby's auction house website, sothebys.com, their high-profile private client portal and within their exclusive newsletters. Our popular Extraordinary Properties blog features some of the most highly read content available throughout sothebys.com. At the heart of the partnership between the Sotheby's International Realty® brand and the Sotheby's Auction House is the literary collaboration Sotheby's Magazine | Art & Home. This alliance creates exclusive opportunities to reach a prestigious clientele.A brand conveys a perception and emotional appeal with consumers and tells them what they can expect from an organization. The Sotheby's International Realty® brand marketing strategy is to develop and curate quality content, delivered across multiple platforms in order to create and maintain global brand recognition and drive more consumers to sothebysrealty.com.