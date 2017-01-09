News By Tag
The Amazon Project offers N10m to Nigeria's Budding Entrepreneurs
A new Reality TV series similar to America's Shark Tank emerges in Nigeria to give entrepreneurs a good shot at realising their dreams
TAP judges are Foluso Phillips (Chairman of Phillips Consulting); Funke Bucknor (CEO of Zapphaire Events); Anne Agbakoba (Founder, Numeris Media Group); and Wole Faroun (CEO, NetPlusDotCom)
The show, which kicks off towards the end of the Q1 2017, will be aired on terrestrial and satellite television channels, and is sponsored and supported by a top telecommunications company and a leading commercial bank. It will be produced by Ultima Studios at their multimillion-
Says Wole Faroun, CEO of the Project: "Doing business in Nigeria in a recession is a like wading through the famous Amazon rain forest, where only the toughest and smartest survive. This project will reward entrepreneurs that can prove they have what it takes to make it in Nigeria by applying innovation and smart economics to meeting needs and solving complex business problems."
Adding to this, Creative Anchor and Lead Producer of TAP, Segun Lawal says: "The Amazon Project is entrepretainment at its very best. In this intense, reality TV show, business meets entertainment in a manner tailored to the Nigerian environment, and geared at promoting local industry and innovation."
For a spot on the show, entrepreneurial winning minds are encouraged to apply at www.theamazonproject.com.ng/
http://www.theamazonproject.com.ng
