The Amazon Project offers N10m to Nigeria's Budding Entrepreneurs

A new Reality TV series similar to America's Shark Tank emerges in Nigeria to give entrepreneurs a good shot at realising their dreams
 
 
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- AIS Media - a digital marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) - is pleased to announce the launch of The Amazon Project (TAP), a 13-week Reality TV production in which Nigeria's brightest entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to win N10,000,000 in investment for the most viable business ideas. Participants for the show will be shortlisted by a leading entrepreneurship and capacity building organisation, in collaboration with a major consulting firm in Nigeria. Shortlisted candidates will subsequently face an expert panel of carefully selected judges, who will whittle down the contenders to10 final winners.

TAP judges are Foluso Phillips (Chairman of Phillips Consulting); Funke Bucknor (CEO of Zapphaire Events); Anne Agbakoba (Founder, Numeris Media Group); and Wole Faroun (CEO, NetPlusDotCom). Appearances will also be made by intriguing Guest Judges throughout the Season.

The show, which kicks off towards the end of the Q1 2017, will be aired on terrestrial and satellite television channels, and is sponsored and supported by a top telecommunications company and a leading commercial bank. It will be produced by Ultima Studios at their multimillion-dollar complex in Lagos.

Says Wole Faroun, CEO of the Project: "Doing business in Nigeria in a recession is a like wading through the famous Amazon rain forest, where only the toughest and smartest survive. This project will reward entrepreneurs that can prove they have what it takes to make it in Nigeria by applying innovation and smart economics to meeting needs and solving complex business problems."

Adding to this, Creative Anchor and Lead Producer of TAP, Segun Lawal says: "The Amazon Project is entrepretainment at its very best. In this intense, reality TV show, business meets entertainment in a manner tailored to the Nigerian environment, and geared at promoting local industry and innovation."

For a spot on the show, entrepreneurial winning minds are encouraged to apply at www.theamazonproject.com.ng/apply

http://www.theamazonproject.com.ng

