B2B Voice Talent at futureathand.com/voices

George Delil

George Delil

--Will Performfor business, organizations, live or recorded master of ceremonies. Providing voice over services for Commercial, Promo, and Narration for TV, Radio, Internet and other media. I specialize in VO for product explainer videos, eLearning tutorials, Industrials, various web videos and app services, as well.George has a dynamic and authoritative voice you need to draw your listeners in and drive your message home. Whether you want a casual, guy next door, a connected and caring narrative quality or a sound that takes conversational to the next level, George is simply your voice talent individual.For more details visit our website or contact us with your questions about voice overs for your company or organization. Please include a sample script for review and what age bracket you're reaching out to. Let us be your voice talent source.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________