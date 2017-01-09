News By Tag
Death Doulas Fill Holes in Health and Death Care
Only 3 Days Left to Register. Powerful help for the end of life doula, midwife, coach or educator to create their practice to serve our communities.
At Quality of Life Care, we have been working with pioneers at end of life for many years. We have been featured in many of the articles circlulating about the death positive movement.
There is a hunger to serve our communities at the end of life in unique ways. Many experienced people are wanting to create innovative services to bridge the gaps in health and death care. At Quality of Life Care, our main focus is the passionate person who has great ideas about how to serve their community and would like help in doing so.
Our MasterClass LIVE is about to kickoff on January 18, 2017. It is a laser focused, action packed 30 days of creating a powerful practice.
People tell me they have been sitting on their desire for years, afraid to move forward. It is time to get out of your head and into your community! I will walk with you hand in hand for the next 30 days as you courageously take action.
MasterClass LIVE Information and registration:
Contact
Deanna Cochran, RN, End of Life Guide & Mentor
***@qualityoflifecare.com
