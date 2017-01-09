 
News By Tag
* Death Doula
* Hospice
* End Of Life
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Death Doulas Fill Holes in Health and Death Care

Only 3 Days Left to Register. Powerful help for the end of life doula, midwife, coach or educator to create their practice to serve our communities.
 
 
Register Now!
Register Now!
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Death doulas have gained popularity in the media over the last few years. Maybe it's the goulish sounding name that has piqued the interest of some. Just know they have the potential to make a huge difference in the way we decline towards our death (if we die from illness, especially).

At Quality of Life Care, we have been working with pioneers at end of life for many years. We have been featured in many of the articles circlulating about the death positive movement.

There is a hunger to serve our communities at the end of life in unique ways. Many experienced people are wanting to create innovative services to bridge the gaps in health and death care. At Quality of Life Care, our main focus is the passionate person who has great ideas about how to serve their community and would like help in doing so.

Our MasterClass LIVE is about to kickoff on January 18, 2017. It is a laser focused, action packed 30 days of creating a powerful practice.

People tell me they have been sitting on their desire for years, afraid to move forward. It is time to get out of your head and into your community! I will walk with you hand in hand for the next 30 days as you courageously take action.

MasterClass LIVE Information and registration: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/master-class-live.html

Contact
Deanna Cochran, RN, End of Life Guide & Mentor
***@qualityoflifecare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@qualityoflifecare.com Email Verified
Tags:Death Doula, Hospice, End Of Life
Industry:Health
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quality of Life Care, LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share