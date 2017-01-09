News By Tag
Bulwark Technologies & Mimecast successfully host Partner Enablement Event for IT resellers in Dubai
Mimecast Partner Enablement Day event hosted in Dubai tackled upcoming IT challenges and more for ME channel partners
Industry experts discussed current IT trends, addressed the advantages of cloud security solutions for small and growing businesses, and delivered best practices for selling security, archiving and continuity cloud solutions and services.
Attendees engaged in a series of presentations and demonstrations (including a live hack), to educate and enable Bulwark's partners in the Middle East region.
Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies said: "Mimecast delivers best-of-breed services that protect emails for millions of users worldwide against targeted attacks, data leaks, malware and spam. By bringing together our channel partners, the event created better opportunities for networking, partner enablement and provided insight into the Mimecast product portfolio ensuring email security and mail archiving enabling organizations to have secure and efficient business communication."
Brandon Bekker, Managing Director, Mimecast added: "The Mimecast Partner Education and Enablement Day provided a great opportunity for Mimecast to meet the channel partners of our distributor Bulwark in the Middle East region, and to discuss how we succeed in selling and implementing Mimecast products in the market in 2017. Customers within Bulwark's partner network can now expect a complete and comprehensive value added proposition. Our aim, as partners with Bulwark, is to grow our reach across different verticals and market segments in this region, and we look forward to a successful year ahead together."
ABOUT BULWARK
Bulwark Technologies is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications and Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
ABOUT MIMECAST
Mimecast makes business email and data safer for 21,800 customers and their millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email and deliver comprehensive email risk management.
