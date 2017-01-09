Ohler Bookkeeping Services in Columbus Ohio

Country(s)
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ohler Bookkeeping Services, LLC has decided to expand services in Columbus Ohio. Ohler Bookkeeping will now offer services to individuals along with small busness owners in Colubus Ohio.
Bookkeeping Services are going to be expanded to the elderly and other indivduals seeking expert bookkeeping services and advice. Ohler Bookkeeping is looking forward to helping individuals balance their checking accounts and credit card accoutns.
Bookkeeping services to individuals will be similar to what Ohler Bookkeeping offers to business owners in Columbus Ohio. Ohler Bookkeeping will provide Bank Reconciliations, Bill paying, and managing the Cash flow for individuals. Most individual households are run similar to a small business, so Ohler Bookkeeping's expertise with provide the best services possible.
Ohler Bookkeeping will continue to offer the same services to business owners that they have come to expect. Please visit www.OhlerBookkeeping.com
