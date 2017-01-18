Actress CARMEN PEREZ is 'Space Girl'

Carmen Perez Space Girl 1MB.

Contact

Julia Fairbanks

***@skywalkproductions.com Julia Fairbanks

End

-- Singer/songwriter and actress CARMEN PEREZ just released her new music EP "Space Girl" along with two music videos and a FANTASTIC review by KMS Music Blog (link below). The EP touches on Scandinavian pop while channeling Carmen's PuertoRican rhythmic heritage. Carmen is a blend of a Latin Sade, Kylie Minogue, Gloria Estefan & Janet Jackson, yet she mimics no one.This EP follows Carmen Perez's hits onTop 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, "Emergency" & "Overload", and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of "Run Little Devil." Also, on October 31, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, "Pajarito", was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, "Café Del Mar - Dreams 9" album.EP was produced by hit songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes (Cher, Namie Amuro, Kumi Koda, BoA, Ace of Base to name a few). Sigurd Røsnes scored a #1 with Cher onHot Dance Music Chart and #1 onLatin Chart with Luis Fonsi. He has also had #1 singles in Japan, Korea, France and Holland.Carmen currently has a popular recurring role ason the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground"on. She has over 60 acting credits and has exhibited and sold her paintings internationally. Carmen is proud to have served her country on active duty in the U.S. Army for 6 years.Link to CARMEN PEREZ's Official Website: