Actress CARMEN PEREZ is 'Space Girl'
This EP follows Carmen Perez's hits on Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, "Emergency" & "Overload", and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of "Run Little Devil." Also, on October 31st, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, "Pajarito", was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, "Café Del Mar - Dreams 9" album.
EP was produced by hit songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes (Cher, Namie Amuro, Kumi Koda, BoA, Ace of Base to name a few). Sigurd Røsnes scored a #1 with Cher on Billboard's Hot Dance Music Chart and #1 on Billboard's Latin Chart with Luis Fonsi. He has also had #1 singles in Japan, Korea, France and Holland.
Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground"
