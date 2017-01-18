 
News By Tag
* Carmen Perez
* Carmen Perez Actress
* Carmen Perez Space Girl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Actress CARMEN PEREZ is 'Space Girl'

 
 
Carmen Perez Space Girl 1MB.
Carmen Perez Space Girl 1MB.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carmen Perez
Carmen Perez Actress
Carmen Perez Space Girl

Industry:
Music

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/songwriter and actress CARMEN PEREZ just released her new music EP "Space Girl" along with two music videos and a FANTASTIC review by KMS Music Blog (link below). The EP touches on Scandinavian pop while channeling Carmen's PuertoRican rhythmic heritage. Carmen is a blend of a Latin Sade, Kylie Minogue, Gloria Estefan & Janet Jackson, yet she mimics no one.

This EP follows Carmen Perez's hits on Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, "Emergency" & "Overload", and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of "Run Little Devil." Also, on October 31st, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, "Pajarito", was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, "Café Del Mar - Dreams 9" album.

EP was produced by hit songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes (Cher, Namie Amuro, Kumi Koda, BoA, Ace of Base to name a few). Sigurd Røsnes scored a #1 with Cher on Billboard's Hot Dance Music Chart and #1 on Billboard's Latin Chart with Luis Fonsi. He has also had #1 singles in Japan, Korea, France and Holland.

Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground" on El Rey Network. She has over 60 acting credits and has exhibited and sold her paintings internationally. Carmen is proud to have served her country on active duty in the U.S. Army for 6 years.

http://musicblog.kms-saulgau.de/2017/01/18/carmen-perez-j...

Link to CARMEN PEREZ's Official Website:
www.carmenperez.net

Contact
Julia Fairbanks
***@skywalkproductions.com
End
Source:Carmen Perez
Email:***@skywalkproductions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share