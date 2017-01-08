 
January 2017
Book Signing by Kwame Opeyo for Plexi: Adversity

 
 
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Book Rack in Ocoee, Florida has graciously offered the use of their store for a spur of the moment book signing event. This is Kwame Opeyo, the author of Plexi: Adversity and owner of Mage Terminus Publications. Local author Verlyn Tarlton is hosting a book signing on January 21, 2017 at the Book Rack in Ocoee, Florida, and while I was in the store, I mentioned to the owners that I had a new book in print. They offered me the opportunity to chair a book signing at the same time and I happily agreed. Plexi: Adversity features a diverse group of teenagers who join forces with a powerful magician to save their earth from an invading wizard. It is a fast-paced, fun filled action based novella set on an alternate earth. Whether you are a young adult or just young at heart, it promises to be fun read.

I was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but only spent a few months there and have no fond memories to relate. My upbringing was in Central Florida, where I obtained my AA the College of Central Florida in Ocala. I graduated magna cum laude in business administration from Flagler College in St. Augustine, where I also worked in hotel management. Currently, I am a manager in the healthcare linen industry. My muse is unique in that along with my imagination, I receive certain details from Mage Terminus, whom you can learn more about at http://mageterminus.com/. This novella and future installments in the Plexi series can be found at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/679310. Although Mage Terminus considers me his lowly scribe, I do have an identity of my own, which can be found at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/679310.

Contact:

Kwame Opeyo

Email: scribe at mage terminus dot com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mageglorious/

Website: http://mageterminus.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/kwameop

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwame-opeyo-6a326452?trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile

Mage Terminus Publications
***@mageterminus.com
Email:***@mageterminus.com Email Verified
