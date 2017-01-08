News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Book Signing by Kwame Opeyo for Plexi: Adversity
I was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but only spent a few months there and have no fond memories to relate. My upbringing was in Central Florida, where I obtained my AA the College of Central Florida in Ocala. I graduated magna cum laude in business administration from Flagler College in St. Augustine, where I also worked in hotel management. Currently, I am a manager in the healthcare linen industry. My muse is unique in that along with my imagination, I receive certain details from Mage Terminus, whom you can learn more about at http://mageterminus.com/
Contact:
Kwame Opeyo
Email: scribe at mage terminus dot com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Website: http://mageterminus.com/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Mage Terminus Publications
***@mageterminus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse