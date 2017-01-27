Country(s)
Industry News
Slickynotes® Goes on Sale in Office Depot; There is Hope for People in Need of Better Sticky Notes
Don't be tempted to use sticky notes in books! Use Slickynotes.
Although consumers love their sticky notes, there is growing annoyance and concern with their adhesiveness. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) conducted research determining that even when removed immediately, the adhesive residue remains. Even more dramatic effects result when used on newsprint (some of the ink is removed) or on brittle, fragile paper where removal may result in tearing. The NARA report concluded that these notes would cause increasing preservation problems if used on permanent records and should therefore be avoided. Additionally, according to the State of California recycling office: most paper collectors and paper mills still treat sticky notes as contaminants for high-grade paper.
Slickynotes®
"We are thrilled to start selling on Office Depot's website," says Nelson Pizarro, CEO of Ecostatic, Inc. The product is also sold at WalMart, Target, Unbeatablesale, Shoplet and Newegg, but companies like Office Depot and Staples make up seventy-five percent of sales for office supplies. "Working with Office Depot," Pizarro says, "is a homerun."
Contact
Ecostatic, Inc.
Nelson Pizarro (CEO)
***@ecostaticinc.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse