 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Slickynotes® Goes on Sale in Office Depot; There is Hope for People in Need of Better Sticky Notes

Don't be tempted to use sticky notes in books! Use Slickynotes.
 
1 2 3 4 5
lifestylepic4
lifestylepic4
POWAY, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Slickynotes® go on sale in Office Depots across the United States, and to commemorate the launch of Slickynotes®, Ecostatic, Inc. is challenging consumers to get a grip on their sticky notes habits. The University of San Diego library website recently issued a warning: "Sticky Notes and similar adhesive markers…DON'T be tempted to use them in books…The adhesive hardens and leaves a film that becomes acidic. This result in eventual discoloration and brittleness of the paper."

Although consumers love their sticky notes, there is growing annoyance and concern with their adhesiveness. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) conducted research determining that even when removed immediately, the adhesive residue remains. Even more dramatic effects result when used on newsprint (some of the ink is removed) or on brittle, fragile paper where removal may result in tearing. The NARA report concluded that these notes would cause increasing preservation problems if used on permanent records and should therefore be avoided. Additionally, according to the State of California recycling office: most paper collectors and paper mills still treat sticky notes as contaminants for high-grade paper.

Slickynotes® offer a solution. They are the world's first Glue-Free, Double-Sided, and Reusable sticky notes––and they are fully recyclable! They are static notes that adhere to any smooth, clean, indoor surface through an electric charge. See slickynotes in action!



"We are thrilled to start selling on Office Depot's website," says Nelson Pizarro, CEO of Ecostatic, Inc. The product is also sold at WalMart, Target, Unbeatablesale, Shoplet and Newegg, but companies like Office Depot and Staples make up seventy-five percent of sales for office supplies. "Working with Office Depot," Pizarro says, "is a homerun."

End
EcoStatic Inc PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share