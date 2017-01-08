 
HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Transmission repairs and service happen daily and require an auto repair shop with the right expertise.  Imagine taking your vehicle into a repair shop that claims to do transmission repair work and instead, you leave worse off that you came in.  This happens more often that you think.  In fact, it is a fact that you should realize that the desired repair center you choose to perform transmission work is reputable.  Many transmission shops take advantage of customers and can charge a fortune to do the same repairs that a reputable shop can do for far less money.  Choose wisely a transmission auto repair shop to perform services and repairs for your car.

Services are specifically designed to help prevent costly transmission repairs.  Clean transmission fluid helps reduce varnish and other contaminates that shorten the life of transmissions and their components.  Each auto manufacturer has a recommendation for when and how to service the transmissions no matter whether they are automatic, cvt or manual.  Servicing correctly is key to proper maintenance on the transmission of your vehicle.

Often times, transmission repairs are overlooked and the lack of thereof can cause damage to the transmission.  Know that even a simple leak can cause catastrophic transmission damage if not properly dealt with.  Even topping a transmission fluid off with the wrong kind of fluid can damage a transmission.  Not all transmission fluid is the same, it must contain the proper additives and specifications as required by the manufacturer.

Valve body problems can plague a transmission.  Mimicking a transmission failure, a valve body can sometimes be a less expensive repair for a transmission.  Transmission repair centers are not always honest about properly checking out transmissions and may rebuild or replace a transmission when the only problem is the valve body.  Special tests can conclude whether the valve body is properly functioning in many cases or if the transmission is failing.  Transmission failure can also occur if the vehicle has been driven too long with the valve body problem.

Choose wisely a transmission auto repair shop that comes highly recommended and has the skills, tools and expertise to perform the services and repairs for your make and model.  Verify the chosen shop has positive reviews and customer experiences by asking around, checking online and verifying the business with the Better Business Bureau.  Keeping up with your transmission may save you money so don't ignore the services or simple problems on your transmission, get the vehicle into the right shop the first time!

For more information in a quality transmission auto repair shop visit http://transmissionrepairtampa.com or http://guysautomotive.com

