January 2017
Vegetarians & Vegans Are Taking Over Valentine's Week with New Speed Dating Events

Veg Speed Date Events Launching In Over 20 Cities Across North America!
 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Single vegetarians and vegans who are tired of online dating or swiping right on apps have a new shot at love! Veg Speed Date offers customized speed dating events for single herbivores. The successful event that first started in San Francisco five years ago has now grown to over twenty cities across North America! As more and more people adopt a plant-based lifestyle, they also seek like-minded partners.

Karine Brighten (from Karine Brighten Events) launched VegSpeedDate after friends of hers complained that they could not find any single veg men and asked for her help. "I started Veg Speed Date because I wanted to help others find the kind of love I found with my sweet hubby – and because I know how hard it can be, especially when you're looking for a vegan or vegetarian partner! I believe that finding a partner who shares your veg lifestyle is one of the keys to a happy relationship. There's no explaining or defending to do -- you're both on the same page" explains Brighten.

Since launching VegSpeedDate.com on January 4th, 2017 there have been requests for events across North America! It's no wonder there is such an interest, according to the New York Times Speed Dating is 10 TIMES more effective than online dating (http://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/10/science/10tier.html)! "Customers of online dating services typically end up going out with fewer than 1 percent of the people whose profiles they study online. But something very different happens at a speed-dating event. The average participant makes a match with at least 1 in 10 of the people they meet; some studies have found the average is 2 or 3 out of 10."

Excited vegetarian and vegan singles are signing up for over twenty speed dating events that will take place during Valentine's Week - February 8-12! Tickets are also available for LGBT focused events.

For more information please visit www.vegspeeddate.com. Interviews available upon request.

Veg Speed Date - Karine Brighten
1 (844) VEG-DATE
***@kbrightenevents.com
Email:***@kbrightenevents.com Email Verified
