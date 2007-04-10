News By Tag
Vegetarians & Vegans Are Taking Over Valentine's Week with New Speed Dating Events
Veg Speed Date Events Launching In Over 20 Cities Across North America!
Karine Brighten (from Karine Brighten Events) launched VegSpeedDate after friends of hers complained that they could not find any single veg men and asked for her help. "I started Veg Speed Date because I wanted to help others find the kind of love I found with my sweet hubby – and because I know how hard it can be, especially when you're looking for a vegan or vegetarian partner! I believe that finding a partner who shares your veg lifestyle is one of the keys to a happy relationship. There's no explaining or defending to do -- you're both on the same page" explains Brighten.
Since launching VegSpeedDate.com on January 4th, 2017 there have been requests for events across North America! It's no wonder there is such an interest, according to the New York Times Speed Dating is 10 TIMES more effective than online dating (http://www.nytimes.com/
Excited vegetarian and vegan singles are signing up for over twenty speed dating events that will take place during Valentine's Week - February 8-12! Tickets are also available for LGBT focused events.
For more information please visit www.vegspeeddate.com. Interviews available upon request.
Contact
Veg Speed Date - Karine Brighten
1 (844) VEG-DATE
***@kbrightenevents.com
End
