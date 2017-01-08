News By Tag
Discount on Super Bowl Tickets with special promo code
SmilingTickets is an online ticket broker based out of Los Angeles, California that provides access to exclusive or sold out events. The company is now broker tickets for the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston with special promo code.
Los Angeles, CA—Super Bowl Sunday has been called "America's Biggest Religious Holiday" due to the fanatical devotion of followers. From the food to the traditional events leading up to the game itself, the Super Bowl offers all of the elements of a high religious holiday save the preaching. This year Super Bowl LI (51) will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Current predictions are for a Patriots-Seahawks matchup, but there is still a chance for the Cowboys to be on the field. The only certainty is that Lady Gaga will be performing at the half-time show, something millions of fans eagerly await. Tickets to the Super Bowl are usually sold out well in advance, leaving people to search for tickets using brokers like Smiling Tickets.
Smiling Tickets is a Los Angeles-based broker that is working to connect ticket sellers and buyers in order to make dreams come true. With ticket packages starting at $714, Smiling Tickets is able to deliver on this once in a lifetime event. The company currently has several packages available but cautions people not to wait longer to make a purchase as they are quickly being snapped up.
"If football is America's religion then this is the High Holy Day," says spokesperson NAME. "We encourage people to make the purchase now while they can because at this time of year the tickets fly out the door. This is the perfect type of event to reward yourself or give to someone you love, so we're telling everyone to get in now while they can."
Smiling Tickets is a resale marketplace and cautions buyers that prices are set by third-party sellers and may be above or below face value.
For more information on Super Bowl packages, visit the website at: https://www.smilingtickets.com/
