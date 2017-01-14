Documentary to be Filmed in Bolivia, Peru and Chili by Director Guy Lozier in June 2017

Documenting in sacred areas never before allowed by Western outlets, Producer/Musician Mike Puskas along with Director Guy Lozier will film performances never before seen on film covering special events to bring unity to the world of no borders.

-- Working with local Tour Guides and Project Leaders who are planning the summer project to bring humanity together with the healing of harmonic resonance found in wave forms of music from recent scientific discoveries. With the high goals of uniting mankind by tearing down borders, healing the planet and transcending the common concept of reality. They will work closely with foreign producers, musicians and like minded individuals to expand relationships and unify the world through music.Quoting Producer Mike Puskas, owner of Ikonic Artists LLP:"It is clearer each day that people are coming together to demonstrate a unity of consciousness and a willingness to help people less fortunate than themselves."In 2017 a Documentary Film is being produced by acclaimed Author/Director Guy Lozier from the USA to capture the union between the language of music, coupled with the higher vibration and frequency it creates for the local people."Never before in recorded history has a Western group been given written authorization by the Minister for Archaeology to perform within the Sacred Sites of Bolivia, Peru and Chile. With the intent to bring harmony to all those exposed to the music. The unique nature of this film will be to document the intention setting by the group "Transference"and the local indigenous people based in love, peace and harmony to support unity of the world in harmonic resonance with nature using the Healing Frequencies of recent scientific discoveries to transform the world as they perform concerts across three countries."We will achieve this through the sound and color experience as we build the "Rainbow Bridge" in the 432Hz healing tuning that allows the frequency to calm the Alpha waves in the human mind to remove distraction and dependence on our 3D thinking. This allows a clearer flow of cosmic energy through our bodies. Within the experiment we clearly witness a meeting of the minds, a coming together of the younger generation, somewhat lost and displaced in their dependence on the current wave of technology and their elders, healers and teachers to restore a balance that once existed in pure harmony before cultural interference."Transference uses Binaural beats, Solfeggio frequency's, dissonant harmonic intervals and the undulating nature of Psychedelia to present the rhythm and form in a Pink Floyd like visual feast that opens and stimulates one's senses that lap the mind with a gentle wave of conscious energy."As we journey through the Sacred Sites of the mother land including, Tiwanaku, Puma Punku, the Sacred Valley of the Inca, Cusco, Ollantaytambo, Sacsayhuaman and the Aramu Muru Portal to name a few."Our Shamanic elders, teachers and custodians of the healing intention will lead us into ceremony to open the ancient song lines to amplify their connectivity to the land and bring harmony back to the earth."The documentary will cover the back stories of the visionaries and the participants who have worked tirelessly to bring this together over the last 12-14 months and this will allow the viewer to see inside the soul urge of those called to serve our ancestral past in the hopes of bringing Unity across all borders in modern times. The music is a gateway that creates an open source of communication for all to step into the circle and share the love and unity of an earthly realm once founded in purity and truth. This is our mission in frequency and vibration....a mission for all humanity."The journey begins on June 1st 2017 to coincide with the summer solstice and the planting season and continues to the 10th of July. If Transference may humbly offer a personal insight to inspire this co-creation with humanity then let it be as such? It's not too late! Follow this journey, live within the new frequency, lose the distractions and become one with nature. Honor the earth around you and allow your selfless nature to become a voice for all to be heard and acted upon in divine resonance and held energetically for all to share."Guy Lozier's response when asked about the Documentary:"I believe in Mike Puskas and the Healers in South America, they want to change the world. That's what it's all about. I have seen the videos showing the affects of healing harmonics of sound. That's how I know it's valid."It's a wonderful opportunity to help them change the world. I am constantly quoted "The ripples we make today, turn into the waves of tomorrow."."The way we treat people in our every day lives is more important than anything. Our world needs changed. Mike Puskas along with the groups in Bolivia, Peru and Chili are trying to heal the world, not abuse it. So when they asked me to Produce a Documentary down in South America, I said "I'm in.".Guy Lozier recently released his 4th novel titled 'Assassinating Custer' and is already discussing the movie production with interested parties.You can find Guy's novels and audio books on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other outlets.Check out the band Transference and their music...their sound rocks...