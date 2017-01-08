Author Jaimie Hope is Starting The Year Off With A Bang

Traveling Soldier

-- Author Jaimie Hope is staging a comeback of sorts. Although she never really left the publishing community, she has maintained a low profile for the last couple years. Now, she's back and more determined than ever. The author has announced that she will be releasing three books this year, two of which have been in the works for quite some time.In April, Jaimie Hope's company, Back To Basics Publishing, which was opened in 2014, will be releasing the first bilingual The Adventures of Baby Jaimie book. The author hopes to one day have the entire series published in multiple languages; but first up is The Adventures of Baby Jaimie: Baby Jaimie Goes to School being translated into Japanese. The English translation also accompanies the Japanese version of the text making it a great tool for anyone wanting to learn either language.The month of May will be Hope's most ambitious month yet. Not only is she releasing the second book in the Lil Defenders series (May 13th), but she is also releasing her long-anticipated historical romance, Traveling Soldier. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the entire author's Children's book will be donated to The Laurita Spina Bifida Project.Jaimie Hope was born in New York, but it wasn't until high school, where she joined the newspaper staff that she decided she wanted to be a writer. After graduation, the author went to college and received an Associate's degree in 1999. In 2002, she moved to Florida where she was an active volunteer in the local historical society and the Deltona Regional Library, which was the turning point for the author. In 2005, she started writing and hasn't stopped.In 2006, she moved back to New York where she released her first Children's book, The Adventures of Baby Jaimie. Jaimie Hope now has books in multiple genres. They include children's picture books, young adult romance, new adult romance, paranormal romance, and non-fiction.