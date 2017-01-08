News By Tag
Outstanding Consumer and Business Leads at Safe Haven Leads
Safe Haven sponsors many US, UK, and Canadian call centers with direct data placement predicated on standard Rev-Share models. Safe Haven can fuel virtually any B2C or B2B campaign as our aggregate lead flow is enormous and truly comprehensive. Safe Havens massive daily lead intake coupled with economies of scale enable our company to offer sponsored call centers the lowest per lead cost by orders of magnitude. Our consumer legacy assets number in the billions of files and are strategically appended bi-monthly.
Our legacy assets are extremely accurate and hygienic. Legacy assets are stored in both our onsite physical servers as well as cloud servers to achieve complete security and redundancy. We maintain US, UK, and Canadian B2C & B2B feeds. Safe Haven Data has offices in Connecticut, Washington DC, and New York City. Safe Haven Data is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Haven Media.
Safe Haven Data is a premiere source provider of real time, fresh, and legacy data across all consumer & business verticals. Our core client base is comprised of mid sized call centers, and small to large data consultancies and brokerages. Safe Haven maintains a very large institutional client book as well as a robust retail book.
For more info go to https://www.safehavenleads.com/
