News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Unsecured lending providers in Poland prepare for a major regulatory overhaul in 2017
Should new consumer lending caps be enforced, unsecured loan providers operating in Poland could lose from 54% to 60% of their current revenues. IPF - Provident, 4Finance - Vivus, Profi Credit, Everest Finanse, Wonga and Ferratum might be affected.
• In the bill proposed by the Ministry of Justice, the non-interest element of a consumer loan is to be slashed to: 10% (one time fee) + 10% (on p.a. basis)
• As a consequence of the new law, lenders operating at caps would lose from 54% to 60% of their revenues, depending on the duration of the loan. This would affect the whole unsecured lending industry other than banks, which is worth PLN 5 to 6 billion p.a. By contrast, most banks would be unaffected since they usually operate different business models.
• In order to remain profitable under the proposed regime, lenders would need to significantly drive up lending standards, rejecting majority of applications. It is expected that multiple players would decide to leave the market.
A one-page summary of consumer lending legislative changes is available under: http://www.inteliace.com/
To learn more on consumer lending in Poland and upcoming regulatory changes, contact Inteliace Research - a Warsaw, Poland based consultancy at:http://www.inteliace.com/
Media Contact
Inteliace Research
+48 22 408 66 20
***@inteliace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse