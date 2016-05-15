 
"JAX' HOUSE" by John Kitchen is published by Union Bridge Books

A gripping story of a house full of secrets just waiting to be revealed
 
 
JAX' HOUSE by John Kitchen
JAX' HOUSE by John Kitchen
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 14, 2017

"JAX' HOUSE" by John Kitchen is published

About the Book:

Jack O'Hagan has never set eyes on his new home in Cornwall, yet he knows every twist of the stairs. He knows what lies behind every door. He senses that the stories buried in the ancient walls have been part of him since before he was born. Things about the present are not right either- noises in deep caverns running beneath the cellar and a next-door-neighbour who fills him with fear and distrust. The House is throbbing with secrets, and it is determined to share these secrets with Jack.

About the Author:

John Kitchen retired from teaching in 2001 to write books for children and young people. When he taught he wrote plays, pantomimes and musicals for the children at his school. He loves writing stories that he hopes will be enjoyed by everyone and will encourage children to read and love books. He goes into schools to talk to children about writing and reading, and to lead workshops as well as to read from his novels and do book signings. He lives in a three hundred year old Cotswold cottage with a bright yellow study where he writes his stories. He has two children and four grandchildren.

More information about John and his writing can be found on his website:

http://johnkitchenauthor.com

and on his Authorcentral UK page:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/John-Kitchen/e/B0034OFZRW

Amazon reviews:

These are only two of eighteen 5-star reviews for this book on Amazon:

5.0 out of 5 stars  It is a wonderful combination of a gripping story and a study of ...

By sheilac on 15 September 2016

Format: Paperback

Cornwall, with its dizzying cliffs, rocky shores and smugglers' coves, is the setting for this powerful and intense time-slip novel that explores a teenage boy's journey towards maturity.

Jack has (reluctantly) moved to Cornwall with his parents and finds himself uncannily familiar with his new surroundings. He begins to have something resembling flashbacks to an earlier time and to events involving a young servant, Martha Jax, who is being used as a decoy for smugglers by her unscrupulous employer. The book is full of vivid scenes and high drama but its most compelling aspect is Jack's growing affinity with Martha as the story develops and his inner transformation as he realises that there is a deep emotional side to his nature.

There are passages of stunning writing in Jax' House. It is a wonderful combination of a gripping story and a study of intense personal change.

5.0 out of 5 stars  A Great Read For All Ages!

By Angela Reidon 15 May 2016

Format: Paperback

John Kitchen's latest novel is gripping from beginning to end. It has all the ingredients that in my view really good Young Adult fiction should have: a fast paced plot full of unexpected twists and turns, strong and believable characters, a powerful dollop of beautifully written time-slip, all bound together with a large pinch of ancient magic. The result is that Jax' House is a deeply satisfying read. I highly recommend this novel to readers of all ages, and I can't wait for the next one!

"Jax' House" by John Kitchen is available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/d/cka/Jax-House-John-Kitchen/178308569X

This exciting story can also be downloaded as an e-book from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jax-House-John-Kitchen-ebook/dp/B01M8GN52X

Press/Media Contact Details:

Contact:  Darin Jewell

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency (John Kitchen's literary agent)

London, UK

darin@theinspiragroup.com

tel. UK +208 292 5163

Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
