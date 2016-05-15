News By Tag
"JAX' HOUSE" by John Kitchen is published by Union Bridge Books
A gripping story of a house full of secrets just waiting to be revealed
"JAX' HOUSE" by John Kitchen is published
About the Book:
Jack O'Hagan has never set eyes on his new home in Cornwall, yet he knows every twist of the stairs. He knows what lies behind every door. He senses that the stories buried in the ancient walls have been part of him since before he was born. Things about the present are not right either- noises in deep caverns running beneath the cellar and a next-door-neighbour who fills him with fear and distrust. The House is throbbing with secrets, and it is determined to share these secrets with Jack.
About the Author:
John Kitchen retired from teaching in 2001 to write books for children and young people. When he taught he wrote plays, pantomimes and musicals for the children at his school. He loves writing stories that he hopes will be enjoyed by everyone and will encourage children to read and love books. He goes into schools to talk to children about writing and reading, and to lead workshops as well as to read from his novels and do book signings. He lives in a three hundred year old Cotswold cottage with a bright yellow study where he writes his stories. He has two children and four grandchildren.
More information about John and his writing can be found on his website:
http://johnkitchenauthor.com
and on his Authorcentral UK page:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Amazon reviews:
These are only two of eighteen 5-star reviews for this book on Amazon:
5.0 out of 5 stars It is a wonderful combination of a gripping story and a study of ...
By sheilac on 15 September 2016
Format: Paperback
Cornwall, with its dizzying cliffs, rocky shores and smugglers' coves, is the setting for this powerful and intense time-slip novel that explores a teenage boy's journey towards maturity.
Jack has (reluctantly)
There are passages of stunning writing in Jax' House. It is a wonderful combination of a gripping story and a study of intense personal change.
5.0 out of 5 stars A Great Read For All Ages!
By Angela Reidon 15 May 2016
Format: Paperback
John Kitchen's latest novel is gripping from beginning to end. It has all the ingredients that in my view really good Young Adult fiction should have: a fast paced plot full of unexpected twists and turns, strong and believable characters, a powerful dollop of beautifully written time-slip, all bound together with a large pinch of ancient magic. The result is that Jax' House is a deeply satisfying read. I highly recommend this novel to readers of all ages, and I can't wait for the next one!
"Jax' House" by John Kitchen is available in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
This exciting story can also be downloaded as an e-book from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
Contact: Darin Jewell
Managing Director
The Inspira Group Literary Agency (John Kitchen's literary agent)
London, UK
darin@theinspiragroup.com
tel. UK +208 292 5163
Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
