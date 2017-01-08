Reviving Old World Art Acquisition in Nice France cote d'azur

French Riviera Art Agent Erick Sabelskjold your best choice in fine art for interior design, yachts and commercial projects.

Amore

Contact

Erick Sabelskjold

***@sabelskjoldartagency.com Erick Sabelskjold

End

-- We are bringing back the "old world" in a time where everything is new new new. Sabelskjold Art Agency is bringing old world values back.The new way of collecting art is going to a gallery and picking something off the wall. The old way of collecting art was to hire the best artist you could find and tell them to create a masterpiece that no one had ever seen.We are bringing back this old world way of custom created art for you and you alone. As the king and queen of your castle and you deserve the art you want created, not the art you are told you should buy.As the French Riviera's premier art agent we welcome you to revel in our first class art experience.Art ServicesFrench Rivera's premier art agent is bringing old world values to art collecting. We will help you commission the next piece of art you collect.Sabelskjold Art Agency offers high quality unique services to our clients. Our services focus on taking your living space from "that is nice" to "WOW". There is no better way to set the mood and express yourself in your home, yacht or office than through art.International art agent and descendant of Swedish nobility. Specializing in international fine art consulting services to high wealth individuals, interior designers, corporations, and celebrities.Sabelskjold Art Agency is a full service art consultation company helping clients acquire the perfect piece of art for their home, office, yacht or business.Sabelskjold Art represents internationally collected artists. The artists represented specialize in abstract, contemporary, tile mosaic, and southwest style.Sabelskjold Art Agency consults with interior designers to help complete the vision for their clients projects. We offer a variety of art services focusing on a long term, client first, consultative approach.