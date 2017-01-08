News By Tag
Living With Acne? New Jersey MD Explains Types of Acne and Treatment Options Now Available
Chances are, you or someone in your family has been affected by acne. Antiquated misconceptions about acne can often delay potentially successful treatment. Dr. Anna Pudinak of AP Health Family Practice in Clifton, NJ explains treatment options.
What is Acne Vulgaris?
Acne Vulgaris is the most common cutaneous disorder affecting adolescents and young adults. Acne tends to resolve in the third decade, but it may persist in adulthood. Acne Vulgaris is a disease of sebaceous follicles.
Acne Vulgaris Factors
• Follicular hyper keratinization
• Increased sebum production
• Propionibacterium acnes within the follicle
• Inflammation
Types of Acne Lesions
• Closed comedo (a whitehead)
• Open comedo (a blackhead)
• Inflammatory lesion or nodule
Diet, Management and Acne Misconceptions
The potential role for diet in acne is controversial;
Acne is not a result of poor hygiene. Constant washing doesn't't improve acne. In fact, scrubbing dries and irritates skin further.
Do not squeeze lesions (forces pus into dermis, causes inflammation and scarring).
Limit washing face to two to three times per day.
Individuals who have close family members with acne are at increased risk for the disorder.
There is significant association between rising BMI and increased risk for acne only among females.
Acne Treatment Options
There are multiple medications on the market available to treat acne, including topical retinoids which can be extremely effective, topical antimicrobials, topical combination products, Azelaic acid, Salicylic acid, oral antibiotics, hormonal agents and oral retinoid. There are also older medications which are effective and inexpensive.
Dr. Anna Pudinak, MD
Dr. Pudinak typically sees acne patients every six to eight weeks and will often see improvement after three days of treatment. Dr. Pudinak is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
To learn more about Dr. Anna Pudinak and AP Health Family Practice, click here: http://www.annapudinak.com/
AP Health Family Practice is accepting appointments at 1135 Clifton Avenue, Suite # 203, Clifton, New Jersey.
