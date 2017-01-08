 
News By Tag
* Acne treatment NJ
* Clifton NJ dermatologist
* North Jersey dermatologists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clifton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098


Living With Acne? New Jersey MD Explains Types of Acne and Treatment Options Now Available

Chances are, you or someone in your family has been affected by acne. Antiquated misconceptions about acne can often delay potentially successful treatment. Dr. Anna Pudinak of AP Health Family Practice in Clifton, NJ explains treatment options.
 
 
Dr. Anna Pudinak, MD
Dr. Anna Pudinak, MD
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Acne treatment NJ
Clifton NJ dermatologist
North Jersey dermatologists

Industry:
Health

Location:
Clifton - New Jersey - US

CLIFTON, N.J. - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you or a member of your family living with acne? Well you're not alone. Acne affects up to 50 million people in the United States annually. Problems associated with acne can include scarring, low self-esteem and even depression.

What is Acne Vulgaris?

Acne Vulgaris is the most common cutaneous disorder affecting adolescents and young adults. Acne tends to resolve in the third decade, but it may persist in adulthood. Acne Vulgaris is a disease of sebaceous follicles.

Acne Vulgaris Factors

• Follicular hyper keratinization
• Increased sebum production
• Propionibacterium acnes within the follicle
• Inflammation

Types of Acne Lesions

• Closed comedo (a whitehead)
• Open comedo (a blackhead)
• Inflammatory lesion or nodule

Diet, Management and Acne Misconceptions

The potential role for diet in acne is controversial; for instance, foods do not worsen acne.

Acne is not a result of poor hygiene. Constant washing doesn't't improve acne. In fact, scrubbing dries and irritates skin further.

Do not squeeze lesions (forces pus into dermis, causes inflammation and scarring).

Limit washing face to two to three times per day.

Individuals who have close family members with acne are at increased risk for the disorder.

There is significant association between rising BMI and increased risk for acne only among females.

Acne Treatment Options

There are multiple medications on the market available to treat acne, including topical retinoids which can be extremely effective, topical antimicrobials, topical combination products, Azelaic acid, Salicylic acid, oral antibiotics, hormonal agents and oral retinoid. There are also older medications which are effective and inexpensive.

Dr. Anna Pudinak, MD

Dr. Pudinak typically sees acne patients every six to eight weeks and will often see improvement after three days of treatment. Dr. Pudinak is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
To learn more about Dr. Anna Pudinak and AP Health Family Practice, click here: http://www.annapudinak.com/

AP Health Family Practice is accepting appointments at 1135 Clifton Avenue, Suite # 203, Clifton, New Jersey.

Contact
Mybergen.com Content Manager
***@verizon.net
End
Source:mybergen.com
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Tags:Acne treatment NJ, Clifton NJ dermatologist, North Jersey dermatologists
Industry:Health
Location:Clifton - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yourmorris.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share