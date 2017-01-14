Local Play Therapist's New Book Serves Greater Good

End

-- Play Therapist Christian Bellissimo, MSW, LCSW, RPT, LLC, who maintains a private practice in Monmouth County, NJ, has just released his new book, Universal Play Therapy: A Guide for Supporting Young Children's Development.After more than 14 years of working with young children in a wide range of settings, Christian Bellissimo has learned the value of integrating the most influential adults into a child's therapy as soon as possible. His premise is that once the child's individual therapeutic needs have been met, the adult who spends the most time with a child is in a better position to create lasting change than a play therapist who sees a child for an hour a week.With this objective in mind, Bellissimo has written a user-friendly guide that can be easily applied by a parent, foster parent, or other relative at home, or a teacher or childcare professional in a classroom setting. Universal Play Therapy guides the adult in implementing simple, yet powerful strategies that are intended to improve the child's behavior while supporting their emotional development, which allows them to reach their fullest potential, in and out of the classroom.Universal Play Therapy (Farfallina Press, 2016) is available for purchase on amazon.com and universalplaytherapy.com.Christian is a graduate of Seton Hall University and Rutgers University, with degrees in Psychology and Clinical Social Work. He is a New Jersey Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a Certified School Social Worker, and a Registered Play Therapist with the Association for Play Therapy.In private practice since 1999, Christian worked with a number of children who lost parents and family members on September 11, 2001. His work is cited in the book Middletown, America: One Town's Passage from Trauma to Hope, by Gail Sheehy, 2002.Between 2003 and 2010, Christian was employed as a play therapist by 180, Turning Lives Around, an agency in Monmouth County for whom he treated the youngest victims of domestic violence.As a contracted provider with New Jersey's Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Christian specializes in treating children exposed to physical and sexual abuse, emotional neglect, and trauma.Christian is also employed by Asbury Park Schools as an Early Intervention Specialist, where he provides support to preschool children experiencing social, emotional, and behavioral problems in the classroom.For more information go to: