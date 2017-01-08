News By Tag
Fire and Axes Announces New Fluid Metal Sign
The "Firefighter Thin Red Line" Fluid Metal Sign is the embodiment of an American Firefighter. Made to look like a uniform ribbon this sign features elements of firefighting anyone would love to display. Measuring 23" Wide x 10" High x 2" Deep, it has the word FIREFIGHTER with the Thin Red Line in the background of the wording. Laid on an exposed metal background and outlined in black. Cut from 1/8" steel plate and then hand polished. It is then heat treated for color before finally being finished with a poured on epoxy coating. Because each one is handmade no two are just alike. Each one of these signs comes with welded on hardware for hanging and 2" offsets with will give this sign a floating appearance as it protrudes from your wall or man cave.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.
Check out the "Firefighter Thin Red Line" Fluid Metal sign and the entire Fluid Metal sign family here:
https://fireandaxes.com/
