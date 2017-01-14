Epic Celebration to be Part Of Caribbean Images Television's 21st Annual Award Dinner Dance

21 Years Later, This Community-Based Programming Is Still Covering The Caribbean-American Community At-Large.

End

-- Caribbean Images Television is celebrating its 21year on the air, kicking off its grandiose Annual Martin Luther King Award Dinner – A dazzling event that bring together some of the top community leaders in an atmosphere of joy and celebration.This star-studded event is scheduled for this Sunday, January 15, at l'Antillaise Caterers, located at 20 New Hyde Park rd, in New York.Slated for the 2017 Leadership Award are hon. Peter H. Bernard, New York's Consul General of Haiti, Gardy Brazela, who is the president of the 69 Community Precinct Council, Benjamin M. Pinczewski, attorney-at-law, Claudette Guinn, from Veterans Affairs and Counseling at Brooklyn College, Rev. Juan Luxama of Life of Hope.org, Ana Walker, of the Flatbush Caton Market Mall and Dr. Richard Hilaire, of RISHAVENA Health Care Services."These distinguished honorees have risen to the challenge, helping to instill a sense of fairness and justice in the community," said Peter Pouchon, the show's longtime host and organizer of the event."They have not only given a lot to the community, but also made significant contributions,"he added.This year's "Outstanding Community Service Award" recipients include: Naomi Dieudonne, Dr. Kessler Dalmacy and George Celifie. The event also includes a roster of invited guests, among them: NYC Mayor, Bill De Blasio, Hon. Scott Stringer and Hon. Eric Gonzalez.But the most interesting part of the event involves the entertainment segment, with live performances by a host of artists and musical groups, including Retro Band, Caribbean Dance Troupe and MC Guy Evans Ford.Caribbean Images Television, in the air since 1996, has been consistent in its coverage of community-wide events, from the annual West Indian Carnival parade, which draws millions of revelers to countless community and cultural events to local, state and national elections. It continues to play a major role in how information is disseminated throughout the Caribbean community.Peter Pouchon, the show's host, promised an event like no other: "Everyone is welcome and will be fully part of this celebration,"he said.For more information, contact Caribbean Images at 917-468-5219 or 718-525-0114 or email: peterpouchon@gmail.com