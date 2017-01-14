 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098


New Artist To Watch Out For 2017

"Do not sign a major label contract unless you want to be a new slave"
 
 
By James Jr Rhaburn
By James Jr Rhaburn
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Well it looks like this year seems to be all about gaining independence , as for one artist it seems to be his mission. Lars Phontaine former Islands DefJam Digitally Distributed artist is planning on returning to the Mic after a 4 year contract dispute to finally debuted his upcoming studio Album (Title Unknown) on the indie ground floor resurfacing his independent label IMG (Invictus Music Group).The indie market seems to be growing more and more as the need for major label deals are becoming less and less. Lars telling us "How I see it those days of allowing Major label snakes to control your every move are over, and so now its time to take over"."Dont sign a major label contract unless you wanna be a slave to the system".Lars was allegedly sued over sample rights for the song "Members Only" which was featured on "The Kick Back" but the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence. Since then Lars is keeping all production under wraps and gearing up for 2017.

https://www.Twitter.com/larsphontaine

Click to Share