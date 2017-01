Find the best flights to Manila to Dubai and booking online.

Flights To Dubai

Contact

Cheap Flights from Dubai to Manila

***@dubaiflightonline.com Cheap Flights from Dubai to Manila

End

-- About Manila : Manila, the capital of the Philippines, is a densely populated bayside city on the island of Luzon, which mixes Spanish colonial architecture with modern skyscrapers. Intramuros, a walled city in colonial times, is the heart of Old Manila. It's home to the baroque 16th-century San Agustin Church as well as Fort Santiago, a storied citadel and former military prison.About Dubai : Dubai is a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene. Burj Khalifa, an 830m-tall tower, dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline. At its foot lies Dubai Fountain, with jets and lights choreographed to music. On artificial islands just offshore is Atlantis, The Palm, a resort with water and marine-animal parks.cheap flights from dubai to manilaRizal Park, also known as Luneta National Park or simply Luneta, is a historical urban park in the Philippines. Located along Roxas Boulevard, Manila, adjacent to the old walled city of Intramuros, it is one of the largest urban parks in Asia.Address: Roxas Blvd Ermita, Barangay 666 Zone 72, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, PhilippinesThe Manila Ocean Park is an oceanarium in Manila, Philippines. It is owned by China Oceanis Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of China Oceanis Inc., a Singaporean-registered firm. It is located behind the Quirino Grandstand at Rizal Park.Star City is a 35,000 m┬▓ amusement park in Pasay, Philippines. It is considered part of the adjacent Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex. Star City has an annual attendance of about 1.5 million people.Can you Booking Now from : Visit Read morefor details