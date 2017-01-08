News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cheap Flights from Dubai to Manila
Find the best flights to Manila to Dubai and booking online.
About Dubai : Dubai is a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene. Burj Khalifa, an 830m-tall tower, dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline. At its foot lies Dubai Fountain, with jets and lights choreographed to music. On artificial islands just offshore is Atlantis, The Palm, a resort with water and marine-animal parks.
Top Best Places to Go Visit Manila Philippines
cheap flights from dubai to manila
Rizal Park, also known as Luneta National Park or simply Luneta, is a historical urban park in the Philippines. Located along Roxas Boulevard, Manila, adjacent to the old walled city of Intramuros, it is one of the largest urban parks in Asia.
Address: Roxas Blvd Ermita, Barangay 666 Zone 72, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
The Manila Ocean Park is an oceanarium in Manila, Philippines. It is owned by China Oceanis Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of China Oceanis Inc., a Singaporean-
Star City is a 35,000 m² amusement park in Pasay, Philippines. It is considered part of the adjacent Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex. Star City has an annual attendance of about 1.5 million people.
Can you Booking Now from : Visit <a href="www.dubaiflightonline.com/">
Read more</a>
Contact
Cheap Flights from Dubai to Manila
***@dubaiflightonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse