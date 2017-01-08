News By Tag
Travel Is Made Easier with a Great Las Vegas Limousine Rental
There's no better way to travel, even to LA or NY.
Some people might be heading out to Los Angeles so they may need transportation to and from the airport in Las Vegas, but also a LAX airport limousine service to take them to their hotel, business meeting, seminar, convention, or other destination.
By relying on a car service to LAX airport or back again, they won't have to worry about waiting in line, dealing with the rental companies, or even traffic. Business travelers often choose Nationwide Chauffeured Services because of their unmatched on-time service record and impeccable safety. They also provide one of the only 24/7 customer service telephone lines within the transportation services industry.
Travel might take a person to New York City for business. In that case, whether they leave Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or anywhere else, they can enjoy LGA airport limousine service to get them anywhere throughout the five boroughs, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and elsewhere.
Nationwide Chauffeured Services offer some of the safest, most reliable chauffeurs in the industry. They are put through an intensive interview process, background screening, safe driver training, and regular drug testing to ensure continued safety into the future.
As a company, they also provide 24/7 customer service, the safest, most luxurious limos and buses, immediate billing, and short notice availability. Their 24/7 telephone line is 800.942.6281 and their website for more information is www.nationwidecar.com.
About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.
