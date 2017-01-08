Buy House Under Government Housing Scheme in Uttar Pradesh

UPAVP launched a new housing scheme 2017 for 1952 Flats under two different housing named as Avadh Vihar Yojana and Rajajipuram Yojana Yojana

-- The best offerf for the those who are looking for a housing units under government housing schemes. The development agency of Uttar Pradesh has come up with the opportunity of buying a flat under different housing scheme.The housing scheme are located in the city of nawab's known as Lucknow. Lucknow is the only area where you can find yourself as Nawabies.These schemes are Awadh Vihar Yojana and Rajajipuram Yojana.In Avadh Vihar Yojana, 1024 flats are being offered located in Sharda Enclave, Sector-5 Lucknow and Rajajipuram Yojana is situated at Rajajipuram Luckown. The Rajajipuram scheme offering 928 flats for sale.From 9 January 2017, the applications process for the booking of flats has been started and people who wants to apply for these flats can fill application fill 31 March 2017.You can also get the information of other housing scheme launched by the development authorities of other state and cities such as Kanpur, Jaipur, Haryana, Gwalior and Gorakhpur.Visit the single portal where you can find all updates and news of housing schemes launched by government developemtn agencies and housing boards at