Cell Analysis Market, Trends, Size, Share, Development and Demand Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The global cell analysis market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-analysis-market) is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing research and development activities and technological advancements in cell analysis techniques. In addition, increasing usage of cell analysis in various applications, such as target identification and validation, cell identification and viability, and single cell analysis is also supporting the growth of the global cell analysis market. Large unexplored cell analysis market in emerging economies and increasing contract research outsourcing in healthcare are creating ample opportunities for the global cell analysis market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and new product developments by the companies are propelling the demand for cost effective and efficient cell analysis imaging systems.

Explore more or request TOC on "Global Cell AnalysisMarket" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-ana...

Adoption of quantitative real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction for single cell analysis is a trend in the global cell analysis market. Increasing prevalence of cancer has fuelled the demand of cell analysis instruments. Cell analysis instruments are extensively used in detection and diagnosis of cancerous cell in blood and bones. Advanced techniques of cell analysis are being used to study the cancer at the single cell level.

The global cell analysis market is categorized as product type and end-users. Based on product type, the cell analysis market is categorized as consumables and instruments. The cell analysis consumables include reagents, microplates, assay kits, and others. The cell analysis instruments include spectrophotometer, microscopes, cell counting instruments, flow cytometer, cell microarrays, quantitative real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, and others. On the basis of end-users, the global cell analysis market is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, laboratories and hospitals, research, and academic institutes.

Browse related market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare

Some of the major players operating in the global cell analysis market are Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sigma Aldrich Corporation.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. We provide market research reports, industry reports, business intelligence and research based consulting services across a range of industries.

With the help of our professional corporate relations with various companies, our market research offers the most accurate market forecasting. Our analysts and consultants interact with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every single data presented in our publication.  Our research assists our client in identifying new and different windows of opportunity and frame informed and customized strategies for expansion in different regions.

Contact:

Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
