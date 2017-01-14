 
News By Tag
* Pks Town Central
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098


PKS Town Central commercial spot Noida Extension

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Pks Town Central

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Projects

NOIDA, India - Jan. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- PKS Buildmart Pvt. Ltd is counted as one of the greatest real estate builders who recently completed its new project which is known as PKS Town Central. The town is located in Plot C-4, Sector 16B Greater Noida West. It is one of the best areas where you can book any shop or place for your commercial use. The PKS Town Central  is a commercial plaza that is covering up the metro station area which is possibly going to start at the end of 2018. It is also close to the widespread 3 side open landscape with wide streets. It will not only keep the customers connected with the shops but also help in easy transportation. PKS Town is selling spaces at different prices; however the retail space starts from 200sq ft area that is used for designing the showroom, anchor store, retail store and many more.  You just have to spend around 8 lakhs rupees for buying such area; in addition you will get an assured Return of investment or ROI.

The PKS Town central is a complete package for a businessman and if you are looking for a location for staring up a new business or store then this town is a perfect match for you. As you know the town is designed for commercial and residential purpose. More than 50,000 families can live here with all luxurious facilities. Here you will get various things like:-

·         Food court

·         Retail shops

·         Multiplex

·         Lots of centers for entertainment purpose

·         Banquet hall and hotel

·         A park with beautiful flower beds

For moer details:

http://www.pkstowncentrals.com/

Contact
Probrix
09555807777
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Neobrix
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 14, 2017
Amrapali Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share