Ojashvi Yoga Shala moves to New Location in Rishikesh, Expands Its Training Courses

--based registered yoga school with Yoga Alliance USA is one of the premiereis being continually engaging in the spreading the teachings of Authentic Yoga through its well qualified and extensively experienced Yoga teaching team in India.The School Management is always thriving to provide the best to the students of their teacher training courses in Rishikesh. Further to ensure the great experience to its students, in the month of February the School is moving to a new location for the upcoming Yoga training programmes in Rishikesh.The premises of the new location is situated in the Tapovan area of Rishikesh well connected to the main road of Badrinath Highway yet in peaceful ambience in the lap of the beautiful nature of the Himalayan mountains on the bank of the revered river Ganges .The Place is charged with full of spirituality and serenity and is one of the best place to study and practice Yoga in Rishikesh. The beautiful view of the surrounding mountains and flowing river recharges the mind, body and spirit all the times keeping a tranquil and peaceful environment.It is always necessary for a student to have comfortable and peaceful living environment for a Yoga student so that they can focus much better in their study and practice of Yoga as well as they can get good relaxation and rejuvenation during the free time. Accommodations of the new location are best suited to enhance this experience of the students. The building is nestled in the greenery with great view and the spacious beautiful cottages and standard rooms.Each room is having an attached western style bath having the facility of the both hot and cold running water. The rooms are having the required furniture and with all the modern facilities to provide a pleasant experience of the stay.The School is having the dedicated restaurant for the preparation of the food. The students can enjoy their meals either in the garden or in the dining area. All the meals are freshly prepared and served hot to the students .The garden area is also having the good ambience to have the food and read, relax and experience the leisure time.The new location is having two Yoga Halls. The Students can excess these two halls the all the time for their practice and study. Yoga halls are providing an overlooking verdant nature of the Himalayan View. They are also equipped with Yoga mats and necessary yoga accessories for the safe practice of Yoga. The school is also having the small library and reading area. The students can use the WI-FI connectivity of the school.Ojashvi team is excited to welcome many more Yoga practitioners in its new location for theirincluding the retreats ofalong with the short term beginners Yoga Course in Rishikesh. The School also conducts specialty yoga course ofin its new location.It is hoped that the new location of the Ojashvi Yoga Shala will enhance the most rewarding and wonderful student life in their yoga teacher training programmes.You can visit the school websitefor more details on the courses offered.Ojashvi Yoga Shala , OM Blessed Cottage, Badrinath Road,Distt - Tehri Garhwal, Tapovan Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 249152, India+ 91-135-324-4311, 244-2700+91-98-71-85-81-49info@ojashvi.comojashviyogashala