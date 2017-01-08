News By Tag
Alliance Commercial Inspections Offers Commercial Real Estate Inspections
Robert Gaudreault, President of Alliance Commercial Inspections and a commercial property inspector for 19 years, stated "The most important factor in achieving an accurate assessment of your property is acquiring a competent inspector who has the knowledge and experience to deliver the information you need. We will adhere to ASTM E2018 Standards of Practice (American Society for Testing and Materials) when we inspect the five major systems of the building. That includes the roof, foundation, electrical, plumbing and the HVAC packages, as well as the interiors (windows, outlets, walls, floors, bathroom and eating area), exteriors and grounds. We will also gather information on the structure of the building, the drainage systems and verify whether or not your property is ADA compliant."
Alliance Commercial Inspections lists their offerings to include:
•Easy to read, comprehensive reports with color photos and Cost-to-Cure on all needed repairs over $3000.
•Reports delivered in a digital format usually within 3 days, depending on size / complexity of structure.
•Unbiased and detailed reporting. Full consultation with inspector and walk-through of the building to review findings and answer any questions.
•The same outstanding professional service we have provided to other large corporations, such as Nissan and Disney.
David Eitches, Director of Charles Dunn Company, Inc., stated "Alliance Inspections has inspected several buildings for me personally. I'm always impressed with their professionalism and attention to detail. I like that we get the report ... along with photos, property assessment and Cost to Cure. The report is laid out clear and simple so I can readily get the info I need. Alliance is the best!"
Robert Gaudreault has 19 years of experience inspecting commercial properties, and more than 40 years of experience in the construction field. He has performed thousands of building inspections since 1997. He has been a California Real Estate Inspection Association (CREIA) member since 1998, with its highest certification (MCI) and is a former president of the SGV chapter of CREIA. Alliance Commercial Inspections can be reached at 818-353-2885, and their website is at http://commercialreinc.com.
Alliance Commercial Inspections
818-353-2885
