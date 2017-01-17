News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Executive Producer Lily Lisa takes Hollywood by Storm
Lily Lisa has brought multiple film and business opportunities between China and America, along with her commitment to service. This year alone Lily Lisa has been honored with a variety of awards for her philanthropic efforts, including the Arts 4 Peace "Humanitarian Award" and the Millionaires & Entrepreneurs with a Cause "Creative Service Award" for her tireless efforts to help women in distress. Additionally she was named "Woman of the Year – Asia" for her work with We Care for Humanity, bringing relief to homeless children the world over. She also received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from US Congresswoman Judy Chu for her philanthropic efforts, which is no small honor. In an interview after being named IFSM's "Goodwill Ambassador, Asia Pacific" Lily Lisa commented "Beauty is not just on the outside. It comes from within."
It's not just her charity work that's got her turning heads. The former model has garnered much respect and press for her style, elegance, and charm, having been awarded the Ambassador's Polo Cup "Most Elegant Lady Award" two years in a row by the Hurun Report, a magazine best known for its ranking of the wealthiest individuals in China and internationally. As Director Stephen Eckelberry says, Lily has "an attractive, glamorous quality, and yet a charm that would win anyone's heart". After presenting the Award of Appreciation to Lily Lisa, The Chair of the International Fashion Super Model Committee, Michael Tse, called her an "amazing, wonderful, classy lady with a very special vision in style & trend - a true fashion philanthropist."
Born from a long lineage of successful entrepreneurs, Lily is much more than just a pretty face and a kind heart. Her fierce wit, intelligence, and business savvy have made her a permanent fixture within the entertainment industry and will undoubtedly do so for years to come. As an Executive Producer and businesswoman she continues to gain as much respect behind the camera as she does in front of it. As Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen says, "[Lily] has found her way into the Big Screen family, and lives up to her nickname 'Lucky Lily' as her work and talent brings luck to every project she has been involved with." Additionally, Creative Director Warrent Satt stated, "Lily Lisa is extremely talented and has superb relational skills. She knows her business and is trustworthy. What an amazing experience it is to be able to have such an incredible visionary on your team."
Her most recent film, "As Always Stay By Me," a documentary addressing homelessness in Los Angeles, follows Lily Lisa as she connects with some of the city's most impoverished citizens and shares her love of giving back to a community that needs it the most. The film won Hollywood International Film Festival's "Outstanding Documentary"
For more info visit - http://lilylisahollywood.com
Contact
Ashton Natalie
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 17, 2017