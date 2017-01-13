Country(s)
Diane & The Deductibles Lead Guitarist Robert Sarzo "VuDu Man" is Set to Rock The Godin Guitar Booth at NAMM 2017
Sarzo is not only well-known for his solo career as a guitarist, but also as the founding member of Hurricane, touring member of Geoff Tate's Queensryche and Dio Disciples, just to name a few. In addition, he is also the lead guitarist for blues/rock band, Diane & The Deductibles where this band's performances light up The Huntington Beach Library Theater's stage at each Rock'n Blues Concert Series, keeping concert-goers on their feet, breathless and waiting to see and hear just what they may do next.
Diane & The Deductibles are the host band for each Rock'n Blues Concert Series, which is presented by DRAIA Productions- which happen to be one of Sarzo's many sponsors. Diane & The Deductibles are comprised of five seasoned musicians, including lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Diane Adams (also Executive Director/Producer of Rock'n Blues Concert Series), former Air Supply bassist Cliff Rehrig, guitarist Keith Lynch and drummer Ronnie Ciago. Collectively, this band brings a unique combination of all original soothing blues songs with a high-energy infused rock edge which delivers a perfect balance of their own diverse music and musicianship which easily appeases every packed audience.
Sarzo has accrued many product endorsements over the course of his 40+ years in the industry, including Godin Guitars. Fans are encouraged to visit him on Saturday, January 21st at 5:00 PM at Godin Guitar, level 2, room #211 A/B for a performance as impressive as his successful, long-spanning career in this industry.
Additional endorsements for Sarzo include Galaxy Audio Monitors In-Ear, ChromaCast Products, Cleartone Strings, DB Mark MultiAm, Peterson Tuners and Ruby Tubes Magic Parts.
Sarzo's bandmates Ronnie Ciago (drums) of Diane & The Deductibles will also be in attendance, visiting the booths of his current endorsers which include Vic Firth, Evans, Pro-Mark, Supernatural Cymbols, Axis Percussion, D'Addario and Ahead (drumsticks)
Sarzo, Ciago and Lynch won't be the only members of Diane & The Deductibles on hand at NAMM 2017. Fans wishing to learn more about this band will also see Diane Adams and Cliff Rehrig among the attendees, and are encouraged to meet them and learn more about becoming involved with The Rock'n Blues Concert Series.
