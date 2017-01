Diane & The Deductibles Lead Guitarist Robert Sarzo "VuDu Man" is Set to Rock The Godin Guitar Booth at NAMM 2017

1 2 3 4 5 Robert Sarzo Diane Adams Diane & The Deductibles Ronnie Ciago Diane & The Deductibles

-- NAMM isshow which celebrates the spirit of musical diversity while inspiring musicians globally, and this year's 4-day event is certainly no exception. Starting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 and running through Sunday, January 22, attendees will not only visit hundreds of booths occupied by top industry product companies, but they will also enjoy performances from accomplished jazz musicians, R & B hitmakers and rock legends, including guitar legend,is not only well-known for his solo career as a guitarist, but also as the founding member of, touring member ofand, just to name a few. In addition, he is also the lead guitarist for blues/rock band,where this band's performances light upstage at eachkeeping concert-goers on their feet, breathless and waiting to see and hear just what they may do next.are the host band for each Rock'n Blues Concert Series, which is presented by- which happen to be one of Sarzo's many sponsors. Diane & The Deductibles are comprised of five seasoned musicians, including lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist,(also Executive Director/Producer of Rock'n Blues Concert Series), former Air Supply bassist, guitaristand drummer. Collectively, this band brings a unique combination of all original soothing blues songs with a high-energy infused rock edge which delivers a perfect balance of their own diverse music and musicianship which easily appeases every packed audience.Sarzo has accrued many product endorsements over the course of his 40+ years in the industry, including. Fans are encouraged to visit him on Saturday, January 21at 5:00 PM at Godin Guitar, level 2, room #211 A/B for a performance as impressive as his successful, long-spanning career in this industry.Additional endorsements for Sarzo include Galaxy Audio Monitors In-Ear, ChromaCast Products, Cleartone Strings, DB Mark MultiAm, Peterson Tuners and Ruby Tubes Magic Parts.Sarzo's bandmates(drums) of Diane & The Deductibles will also be in attendance, visiting the booths of his current endorsers which include Vic Firth, Evans, Pro-Mark, Supernatural Cymbols, Axis Percussion, D'Addario and Ahead (drumsticks), plus guitarist, who is endorsed by Ernie Ball Strings, Monster Cable and Dimarzio Pickups.Sarzo, Ciago and Lynch won't be the only members of Diane & The Deductibles on hand at NAMM 2017. Fans wishing to learn more about this band will also see Diane Adams and Cliff Rehrig among the attendees, and are encouraged to meet them and learn more about becoming involved with The Rock'n Blues Concert Series.For those unable to attend who wish to learn more about The Rock'n Blues Concert Series presented by DRAIA Productions, please visit http://www.insurance- rocks.com . For more information on the band, please visit http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com . Their EPK is available by visiting http://www.artistecard.com/ dianeandthedeductibles For Mr. Sarzo's endorser information, please visit http://www.godinguitars.com