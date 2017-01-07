News By Tag
KTGY Design Wins Platinum at Best in American Living Awards for Best Senior Housing, Single Family
Toll Brothers Regency at Summerlin Wakefield Plan in Las Vegas Receives National Recognition for its Unique, Open Floor Plan and Indoor-Outdoor Living
Designed for the luxury 55+ buyer, this gated community offers three distinct home collections. Alternating lot sizes combined with creative setbacks establish distinctive outdoor spaces unique to each home, furthering the luxurious custom feel of the community. The desert contemporary exteriors feature stone and a neutral color palate, allowing the homes to reflect the rugged desert terrain, while the clean modern lines of the home sit in stark contrast. Courtyards establish the initial entertaining location and welcome guests into the foyer with raised ceilings and sightlines through to the covered back patio. Expansive multi-panel sliding doors open to the rear yard, unifying the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Keeping the sleeping rooms on one side of the home, this plan establishes entertaining and shared space that is unique from the sleeping space. Other highlights include a large kitchen with abundant counter space and a center island with counter seating, an expansive open great room and dining room, a secondary bedroom with a private bath, a spacious master bedroom with several windows for plenty of natural light, a spa-like master bath with a pictorial tub, a covered patio, and golf cart storage. Open floor plans, all single-story community (including amenity spaces), on-site lifestyle director, ADA compliant design and construction, walking trails, 22,000-square-
On January 10, Regency at Summerlin, The Wakefield Plan, received the Silver Award for Best Architectural Design of a Single-Family Detached Home 2,000 to 2,499 Sq. Ft. at the NAHB's 2017 The Nationals℠ Awards, also held during the 2017 International Builders' Show in Orlando.
Los Altos, The Verano Plan, also located in Las Vegas, received The Nationals℠ Silver Award for Best Architectural Design of a Single-Family Detached Home 3,501 to 4,000 Sq. Ft. Flexibility was a driving factor in the design of this plan by Toll Brothers. Separate flex spaces linked by covered outdoor space, multi-generation living spaces and dual master designs allow buyers to create a home tailored to their specific lifestyle. The Verano's elaborate courtyard and open rotunda foyer welcome guests. Two different lot sizes (70x120 and 80x120) were created in order to achieve different plan feels while maintaining the average target lot size.
The Nationals℠ gala celebration draws more than 1,000 attendees who gather for this black-tie event at IBS. The awards pay tribute to superior design and planning as well as new-home sales and marketing achievements by individual sales and marketing professionals, homebuilders and associates, and sales and marketing councils.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com
Contact
Anne Monaghan / Monaghan Communications
***@monaghanpr.com
