Industry News





January 2017
Community Targets UFOs, Monsters, and Ghosts... Oh My

 
 
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you addicted to books about genuine encounters with the unknown and unexplained? Author and investigative scholar Robert Goerman has created the very first Facebook Community devoted exclusively to paranormal nonfiction. Goerman explains, "I hope that we make the Paranormal Nonfiction Review a premier destination to discover and promote nonfiction books exploring anomalous phenomena. I invite everyone to celebrate the reading, writing, and publishing experience. Announce upcoming titles and new releases. Post author events and appearances. Share book reviews with us. We encourage reader feedback."

Book reviews will be the keystone of the Paranormal Nonfiction Review. Writing and sharing book reviews is a community service to readers everywhere. Many readers first learn about a book because they read a review and these reviews are often integral to the purchase process. Book reviews give authors public presence and social credibility. They provide valuable feedback. Amazon book reviews are vitally important for self-published authors. Any publicity is better than obscurity. Reviewing allows fellow researchers a platform for debate and dialogue. Book reviews are vitally important in their own right.

"Authors of paranormal nonfiction now have an additional stage to showcase their research and connect with readers," Goerman continues. "If you don't promote your book, no one else will."

"Like" us at https://www.facebook.com/ParanormalNonfictionReview

Robert A. Goerman is a native of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. As an investigative scholar of unknown and unexplained phenomena, he has been fortunate enough to have his writings featured in national magazines and serve as source material for many books and popular television shows such as Unsolved Mysteries, The Unexplained, History's Mysteries, Animal X, MonsterQuest, and Dark Matters: Twisted But True. He has a solid reputation for respecting the wishes of witnesses, colleagues, and professionals and safeguarding confidences and privacy. Founded in June of 2012, his Nonhuman Research Agency explores encounters with mysterious strangers, beings, and creatures and studies interspecific relationships.

