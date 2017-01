Zion Canyon Tours From Las Vegas

Zion Canyon tours are best started in Las Vegas due to the close proximity to the park as well as many benefits to tourists.

-- Bindlestiff Tours is pleased to announce the roll out of several tour packages that include Zion Canyon. Depending on the length of tour desired and the amount of national parks and protected spaces that you would like to visit, there are three options available for purchase. An overnight tour of Zion Canyon and Bryce Canyon from Las Vegas is the best arrangement for travelers who are short on time, as it is a two day tour that allows you ample time back in Las Vegas. There are also three and seven day tours for those with more time to spend experiencing other national parks as well, which include Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon.Las Vegas is the natural best choice for beginning your journey to Zion Canyon, due to the fact that it is only a two hour drive from the city, and Las Vegas has far more to offer tourists than the next closest city Salt Lake. Even though both cities are roughly the same distance from Zion Canyon, Las Vegas is far more appropriately set up for tourism, offering more hotel room choices and restaurants for any budget. In addition, most find that spending a few extra days in Las Vegas before or after your national parks tour is a welcomed bonus.If you would like more information about tours of Zion Canyon go to Bindlestiff Tours website at https://www.bindlestifftours.com/ package/bryce- tours-and-...