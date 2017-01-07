News By Tag
Bryce Canyon Tours From Las Vegas
Touring Bryce Canyon is best started from Las Vegas, due to the benefits of cheaper airfare and hotel charges, as well as its strategic proximity to the parks.
Many visitors ask why the parks are combined on the trips, instead of being offered as a single trip to each park. The answer is twofold, first and foremost it is an attempt to maximize the enjoyment of the visitors by creating a "tour loop" which minimizes driving time, and second that most people who are traveling from their home would like to experience the diversity of multiple parks. Bindlestiff Tours felt that the best way that this could be handled was to construct multiple tour packages that involve different parks in Nevada, Utah and Arizona, and to use Las Vegas as the starting destination due to its tourism benefits. Flights are cheaper going into Las Vegas than surrounding airports, and there are more hotels and restaurants there to fit any budget than in the next closest major city of Salt Lake City. Combined with the benefits of being able to combine your national park tour with a visit to Las Vegas and most customers are delighted. All tours start in Las Vegas and make Zion their first stop due to the fact that it is the closest park to the city, being only about a two hour drive. Bryce Canyon is generally the second stop on the tour after camping.
If you would like to experience the unique beauty of Bryce Canyon, contact Bindlestiff Tours today
