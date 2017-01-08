The Scoop: Miami Trendiest Spots For January 12th Weekend

The Scoop

End

--BalHarbour is shaking things up in the dining department with two luxury hotels revealing new restaurants for season. It's out with J&G Grill and in with Atlantikós at St. RegisBalHarbour. The Greek concept introduced Opa Thursdays, a weekly party to break a few plates while digging into family-style platters between rounds of Ouzo shots. After showing off her skills at 3030 Ocean in Fort Lauderdale, chef Paula DaSilva returns to Miami with Artisan Beach House at Ritz-Carlton, BalHarbour. She partnered with restaurateur Seth Greenberg and chef de cuisine Tony Coddington from her 1500 Degree days at Eden Roc. Their rustic menu's slogan, "Globally inspired. Locally grown. Distinctively crafted," says it all. The full new menu and total redesign of the space debuts January 15.9703 Collins Avenue; 305.993.3300;stregisbalharbour.com;10295 Collins Avenue; 305.445.5460;artisanbeachhouse.comDani Arellano opened a brick-and-mortar location for Volvér. The Miami native worked at the Webster and for a designer in Singapore, where she spent three years, before launching an online store. She chose South Miami since there was nothing like it with a focus on European and Asian fashions for men and women. Thanks to her edgy eye, collections such as Nohke J from Seoul (pictured) and Pas de Calais from Japan are represented here now. Doing a little closet cleaning? Take your best designer clothing and accessories (Chanel, Gucci, Hermès) to What Goes Around Comes Around. The New York and LosAngeles luxury vintage resale shop expanded to Miami Beach with a Sunset Harbour boutique and shop in shop at the Fontainebleau.5807 Sunset Drive; 305.763.8730;volvershop.com;1800 Bay Road; 305.271.6200;whatgoesaroundnyc.comA new year means a new healthy attitude. 1 Hotels makes it easy by unveiling two wellness amenities. Spartan Race, the creator of challenging obstacle courses for sport events worldwide, premiered Spartan Gym. Certified trainers teach all levels of workouts on signature systems of obstacle ropes, nets and pipes, as well as through fitness equipment and classes. Keeping in line with the hotel's holistic mission, the 14,000-square-foot facility features natural décor elements, a meditation area and outdoor deck for yoga. Reward yourself at Haybarn Spa, the U.S. foray for Carole Bamford's namesake lifestyle and wellness brand born in the English countryside. Book a holistic treatment like the exclusive aloe vera body wrap and relax around a fountain in the Woodlawn Room. Twelve treatment rooms include couples' suites.2341 Collins Avenue; 305.604.6793;305.604.6792;1hotels.comStart the year off with a good cause. Louis Vuitton launched its first #makeapromise day on January 12 (today!). The initiative raises funds for UNICEF, which the brand partnered with a year ago to help children in areas of conflict such as Syria and Nigeria. When customers purchase the Silver Lockit, $200 of a $600 pendant or $500 bracelet goes to the charity. Receive a special offer by picking up two today at Louis Vuitton stores, including its online store. National YoungArts Foundation holds one of the season's most exciting galas on Saturday. What sets apart its annual Backyard Ball? Talented alumni from its program perform works of all disciplines, from opera singing to tap dancing to Broadway numbers. This year awards jazz pianist Jason Moran and choreographer Jessica Lang. louisvuitton.com.2100 Biscayne Boulevard; 305.377.1140, ext. 1808; youngarts.org