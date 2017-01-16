News By Tag
Award Winning Twitter Mystery Novelist Completes Trilogy
Robert K. Blechman announces the release of "I Tweet, Therefore I Am", a laugh-out-loud comic mystery novel originally posted in real-time tweets on Twitter.
I Tweet, Therefore I Am
by Robert K. Blechman
"Though reality is not copy protected, fair-use stipulations do apply."
I Tweet, Therefore I Am, a laugh-out-loud comic mystery novel originally posted in real time tweets on Twitter launches as a Kindle eBook on Monday, January 16, 2017. A creative innovator of the Twitter Fiction movement, Robert K. Blechman's novels are live-tweeted mystery narratives, now gathered into book form. I Tweet, Therefore I Am is compelling, entertaining, and shows off what can be done in the 140-character form with style and mastery. With send-ups of the mystery genre, social media conventions and cell phone behavior, I Tweet, Therefore I Am is a cornucopia of word play and comic misdirection stuffed with punny dialogue, clever character conditions, and a total lack of adherence to the old "rules" of storytelling. Robert K. Blechman's delight in the language shows in every tweet - that is to say, every thread of the story. His plot is tight, tingling, and diverting.
The three books of The Twitstery Twilogy (ie. Twitter Mystery) depict the exploits of the world's only tweeting detective, unreliable narrator that he is. He tweets his experiences in real time, and the fact that he tells his story in tweets, that is 140 characters at a time, shapes his interpretation of the crimes he investigates.
About the Author
Robert K. Blechman graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in English Literature and went on to earn an MBA in finance and a Ph.D. in Media Ecology from New York University. He has held a senior technology management positions at such iconic institutions a Columbia University Medical Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, HarperCollins Publishers, Olympia & York Real Estate Management, and CBS News and teaches courses in communication and media studies at Fordham University.
I Tweet, Therefore I Am was preceded by national best selling Twitter novel Executive Severance, Book 1 of the Twitstery Twilogy (NeoPoiesis Press, 2011) which won The Mary Shelley Award for Outstanding Fiction and by The Golden Parachute, (Kindle eBook, 2016).
Dr. Blechman continues to tweet at RKBs_Twitstery and discusses his Media Ecological musings and speculations at his blog, "A Model Media Ecologist" at www.robertkblechman.blogspot.com.
Reviews
"Academics have been pulling their hair out about Twitter destroying our literacy. At last, with Blechman's sequel to Executive Severance and The Golden Parachute, we have confirmation -- Only kidding!
In actual fact, I Tweet, Therefore I Am does just the opposite, refuting that drop-dead proposition with a feast of wit, not Twit, which is also good insofar as Karl Popper didn't think that anything could ever be confirmed, anyway.
I Tweet, Therefore I Am is not only a paean (not pain) to Twitter, but to mystery and time-travel stories as well, bringing us: twisted palindromes;
But there's nothing lame about I Tweet, Therefore I Am. Read and enjoy, and do keep in mind its injunction that 'though reality is not copy protected, fair-use stipulations do apply.'"
• Paul Levinson, author of The Plot to Save Socrates, Loose Ends, and Ian's Ions and Eons.
"The genre of Twitstery, established by Robert K. Blechman in his Executive Severance, turns to Phantwitsmagoria in the final book of his trilogy, I Tweet, Therefore I Am. A detective story written in tweets takes readers into a crazy voyage to a mystic Caribbean island, somewhat reminiscent of H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau with an odd campus on it. This is most likely the only detective novel in the world, literally (oh, yes, twitterally)
• Andrey Miroshnichenko, author of Human as Media: The Emancipation of Authorship.
Also by Robert K. Blechman
Executive Severance (2011)
Executive Severance, the Twitstery Twilogy, Book 1, won the 2012 Mary Shelley Award for Outstanding Fictional Work from the Media Ecology Association.
Police Detective Arkaby a by-the-book procedural investigator so full of himself he tweets every particular of his investigation, confronts his most baffling case with the discovery of the completely severed body of a renown scientist and industrialist. His Twitter habit nearly costs him his own life at the hands an adversary who secretly follows his Twitter account.
The Golden Parachute (2016)
In The Golden Parachute, The Twitstery Twilogy, Book 2, Police Detective Arkaby receives an unlikely visitor from his past who sets him off on an international mystery quest. Literary adepts will appreciate the play of allusions, while detective novel fans will just enjoy the murder mystery story full of irony and witty puns.
For more information about I Tweet, Therefore I Am, please visit www. http://executiveseverance.blogspot.com/
