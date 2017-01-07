News By Tag
GeoMarvel and GEO Jobe, Announce MapLapse in Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace
Discover imagery in ArcGIS Online with MapLapse! Create time lapse map images, share, download and save them. Powered by ArcGIS Online
About the application - MapLapse is an online based earth image explorer which allows you to look at geographical locations via a map. MapLaps has multiple search capabilities and works seamlessly with ArcGIS Online. The app allows the user to generate time series downloadable images, generate animations, save or share via social media. MapLapse provides a quick look through time series imagery for you.
How to use MapLapse.
Available to all, the free version of MapLapse is easy to use and addictive! Simply login to your ArcGIS Online account, locate your project site location or area of interest, zoom in to the desired location, run the app. Users can then save or bookmark the location for future use, save images, generate and download a timelapse or animation. As an example, users can zoom to their area of interest or location on the map where they wish to tell or share a story. Select a dataset, for example, LandsatGLS, where the user can then select a band combination such as Natural Color, False Color, Land, Water, Agriculture, or Healthy Vegetation. The resulting images are displayed according to date for quick visualization of change over time. Optionally, an animated GIF image can be produced from these data and then downloaded to a local drive or shared via social media (Facebook and Twitter).
The professional version of MapLapse has enhanced capabilities and functionality including the ability to: save, generate GIFs, restore images, add additional data products and more. MapLapse Pro http://bit.ly/
For the Techs - this application was developed integrating with some key tools such as, ArcGIS Online, Amazon, ReactJS, Node, ArcGIS for Javascript 4.1, OAuth and EsriMarketplace app technology. It uses a micro services model for scaling and containerization.
Give it a try. See the power to user driven solutions: http://bit.ly/
About GeoMarvel
GeoMarvel, a geospatial software development company, an Esri Emerging Business Partner in the Esri Startup Program and an up and coming company for the ArcGIS platform solutions. The company's expertise is focused on strategy, design, and development for GIS and location-based projects, applications, and solutions. GeoMarvel is also responsible for Geographical Open Data Kit (GeoODK) which provides a way to collect and store geo-referenced information, along with a suite of tools to visualize, analyze and manipulate ground data for specific needs. GeoMarvel continued to develop GisOnline.me, an online educational and video subscription platform for technologists, developers, and programmers, providing learning materials focused on ArcGIS, Python, bower, docker, and other related technologies. Founded by Jon Nordling (@jonnordling)
Contact:
www.geomarvel.com
support@geomarvel.com
@geomarvel
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
Contact:
Geo-Jobe.com
info@geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis
About Esri
Since 1969, Esri has been giving customers around the world the power to think and plan geographically. The market leader in GIS, Esri software is used in more than 350,000 organizations worldwide including each of the 200 largest cities in the United States, most national governments, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri applications, running on more than one million desktops and thousands of Web and enterprise servers, provide the backbone for the world's mapping and spatial analysis. Esri is the only vendor that provides complete technical solutions for desktop, mobile, server, and Internet platforms. Visit us at esri.com
Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
