Greater Washington Urban League Honors MLK Holiday Day of Service

Celebrating Heroes in our Communities by Announcing the Community Award Honorees
 
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) Honors the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday by selecting this day of Service to announce the 2017 Celebrating Heroes in our Community Award Honorees; we will celebrate these community heroes Friday, March 10th, during the 45th Annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Memorial Gala to be held at the spacious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC. The Honoree's will receive awards in the following categories:

Impact Leader Award Recipient, Lonnie G. Bunch III, Founding Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC)

Philanthropy Award Recipient, David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Carlyle Group

Community Development Award Recipient, W. Christopher Smith, Chairman and CEO of W.C. Smith

The Gala will be full of excitement and surprises.

In keeping with the day of service GWUL will support the Young people's Auxillary; Thursday Network MONDAY during their MLK Blanket and Toiletry Drive at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th  Street NW, Washington, DC.

There are opportuninites NOW to have an active role in this year's gala by becoming a Sponsor. To learn more, contact Ms. Lizette Corro at 202.265.9878 or Sponsorship@GWUL.org.  There are also opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses to have an ad included in the GWUL Small Business Directory; learn how by sending an email to: Ads@GWUL.org.  This year there is something for Everyone! Mark your calendars for Friday, March 10th and Join us!   To learn more about the  Greater Washington Urban League's Gala and/or community programs visit:  www.gwulgala.org .

About Greater Washington Urban League

Empowering Communities Changing Lives.  The Greater Washington Urban League last year served over 65,000 residents in Washington, DC, Montgomery County and Prince George's County Maryland. For more than 75 years GWUL through its local impact has empowered communities and improved the quality of life via its program services in the areas educational scholarships, employment & training, entrepreneurship, emergency assistance and making homeownership possible for first time buyers.

Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington, PR Officer for GWUL
202.265.8200 ext. 246
***@gwul.org
Source:Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL)
Email:***@gwul.org
Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017
