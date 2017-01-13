News By Tag
Greater Washington Urban League Honors MLK Holiday Day of Service
Celebrating Heroes in our Communities by Announcing the Community Award Honorees
Impact Leader Award Recipient, Lonnie G. Bunch III, Founding Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC)
Philanthropy Award Recipient, David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Carlyle Group
Community Development Award Recipient, W. Christopher Smith, Chairman and CEO of W.C. Smith
The Gala will be full of excitement and surprises.
In keeping with the day of service GWUL will support the Young people's Auxillary; Thursday Network MONDAY during their MLK Blanket and Toiletry Drive at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th Street NW, Washington, DC.
There are opportuninites NOW to have an active role in this year's gala by becoming a Sponsor. To learn more, contact Ms. Lizette Corro at 202.265.9878 or Sponsorship@
About Greater Washington Urban League
Empowering Communities Changing Lives. The Greater Washington Urban League last year served over 65,000 residents in Washington, DC, Montgomery County and Prince George's County Maryland. For more than 75 years GWUL through its local impact has empowered communities and improved the quality of life via its program services in the areas educational scholarships, employment & training, entrepreneurship, emergency assistance and making homeownership possible for first time buyers.
Thomasina Perkins-Washington, PR Officer for GWUL
202.265.8200 ext. 246
***@gwul.org
