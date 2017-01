Greater Washington Urban League Honors MLK Holiday Day of Service

Celebrating Heroes in our Communities by Announcing the Community Award Honorees

-- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) Honors the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday by selecting this day of Service to announce the 2017 Celebrating Heroes in our Community Award Honorees; we will celebrate these community heroes Friday, March 10, during the 45Annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Memorial Gala to be held at the spacious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, DC. The Honoree's will receive awards in the following categories:Impact Leader Award Recipient, Lonnie G. Bunch III, Founding Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC)Philanthropy Award Recipient, David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Carlyle GroupCommunity Development Award Recipient, W. Christopher Smith, Chairman and CEO of W.C. SmithThe Gala will be full of excitement and surprises.In keeping with the day of service GWUL will support the Young people's Auxillary; Thursday Network MONDAY during their MLK Blanket and Toiletry Drive at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9Street NW, Washington, DC.There are opportuninitesto have an active role in this year's gala by becoming a Sponsor. To learn more, contact Ms. Lizette Corro at 202.265.9878 or Sponsorship@GWUL.org. There are also opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses to have an ad included in the GWUL Small Business Directory; learn how by sending an email to: Ads@GWUL.org. This year there is something for Everyone! Mark your calendars for Friday, March 10and Join us! To learn more about the Greater Washington Urban League's Gala and/or community programs visit: www.gwulgala.org Empowering Communities Changing Lives. The Greater Washington Urban League last year served over 65,000 residents in Washington, DC, Montgomery County and Prince George's County Maryland. For more than 75 years GWUL through its local impact has empowered communities and improved the quality of life via its program services in the areas educational scholarships, employment & training, entrepreneurship, emergency assistance and making homeownership possible for first time buyers.