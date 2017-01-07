News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fire Ranger Announces "Annual Fire Extinguisher Inspection Program"
Fire Ranger's Inspection Program Will Help Businesses in South Florida Stay Compliant & Save on Possible Fines. Fire Ranger is South Florida's Premier Fire Prevention & Safety Equipment Company.
The program is designed to provide peace of mind for business owners and property managers and save money by preventing fines for non-compliance. Included in the program are appointment reminders, scheduling and inspection as well as comprehensive maintenance or replacement (if needed).
Bottom Line: It's vital that the fire extinguishers work, when they are needed!
Additional Information and Tips on Fire Extinguisher Inspections
How Often Should Fire Extinguishers Be Inspected
- When delivered and installed (by a certified company)
- Monthly (visual inspection)
- Annually (by a certified company)
Things To Look For or Know About Fire Extinguisher Inspections:
- Visually inspect fire extinguisher for signs of damage, rust, or general wear and tear.
- Is it installed correctly in the right area and is easily visible and accessible?
- When checking the pressure gauge, make sure it is in the green zone.
- Are the operating instructions clearly visible?
- Verify that the locking pin/anti-tamper seals are present and not broken.
- Does it have a valid, up-to-date inspection tag?
- Is the handle damaged or broken?
- Is the hose nozzle ripped, damaged or appear blocked?
Peace of mind is especially important when dealing with the potential and devastating threat of fire. Having an established maintenance plan with a fire protection company will not only give you peace of mind but keep you compliant with current legal regulations.
How You Can Take Action: Visit http://www.fireranger.com/
Remember: Fire Ranger delivers. You Can Order Your Fire Extinguishers and Get Them Delivered To Your Door…..at no extra cost!
About: Fire Ranger has been proudly servicing clients and accounts across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. All Fire Ranger technicians and employees are state licensed, insured and approved carriers of the transport workers identification card (T.W.I.C) having passed the federal and military security clearance program, drug screening and background checks. Many condo associations, hotels, restaurants, banks, property managers, boat yards, captains, store owners, schools, churches and factories trust their fire protection needs to our fully trained staff. Fully licensed, insured and experienced we've built our reputation on professionalism, honesty and service.
--- End ---
Contact
Neil Cooper
***@fireranger.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse