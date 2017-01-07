 
Industry News





January 24th Spot Opened Up. Save $50. Now Only $349.00

We want to showcase your business on The Good Life Show with Jon Robert Quinn which airs on KSAC 105.5 FM.
 
 
IMDB JON ROBERT QUINN
IMDB JON ROBERT QUINN
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Good Life Show with Jon Robert Quinn was just voted #1 FM Radio in Sacramento.

Voted 10/10 on IMDB

We would have you or a member from your organization join us in the studio to talk about your business and what has made it successful, allowing a listening audience to hear your story which would help create brand awareness, in turn increasing prospects. The show will be recorded with HD cameras and pushed through our social media channels which touch over 2 million people per month.

The Good Life Show with Jon Robert Quinn is now the Top Business Program on Money 105.5 FM because of listener and viewership.

Our Audience:

- 105.5 FM reaches Sacramento, Davis, Woodland, Winters, Vacaville, Placerville, Auburn, Wilton and everything in between.

- We reach approximately 3 million people per month with active listeners, social media and website traffic.

- We record 4-5 episodes per month, airing 25 episodes per month. All previous episodes are put into rotation in Monday through Thursday slots totaling 12 airs of your episode in a year's time.

- Video content reaches an average of 2 million people per month via social media.

The complete package is a one-time cost of $399.00 and includes:

- One hour in the studio with half of a show dedicated to your business

- A second guest joining us for the second half of the show

- Entire Length of show with Audio and Video Recording

- Episode re-air on 105.5 FM once per month continuing to drive traffic to your business

- Video pushed through our social media channels

- Video available on our website with links to your business

This one-time investment will continue to provide returns every time your show airs.

The Good Life Show with Jon Robert Quinn airs weeknights at 10 pm, with new episodes every Friday night and previous guests re-airing Monday thru Thursday Nights.

January 24th spot just opened up due to a scheduling issue... This spot is available for 349.00.
Other dates we have available are: Feb 28th, Mar 7th, Mar 21st, Mar 28th, Apr 4th, Apr 11th, Apr 18th, Apr 25th.

Ready to get started? Call me now!

Robert (Quinn) Jones

http://www.jonrobertquinn.org/thegoodliferadioshow.html
Click to Share